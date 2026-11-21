Bangladesh A will face Afghanistan A in the sixth match of the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha, Qatar, on Saturday.

Bangladesh A head into the contest after registering an eight-wicket victory over Hong Kong, China, in their opening match on Thursday. Chasing a target of 220 runs, Bangladesh A reached 220/2 in 41 overs to begin their campaign with a convincing win.

Afghanistan A, meanwhile, will be looking to bounce back after suffering a six-wicket defeat against Sri Lanka A in their opening fixture. Afghanistan A were bowled out for 139 in 35.3 overs before Sri Lanka A chased down the target in 21.4 overs.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ: ILT20 2026-27 Full Schedule And Live Streaming: Check All Fixtures, Dates, Timings, Venues

The two teams are part of Group A, which also features Sri Lanka A and Hong Kong, China. Each side will play three group-stage matches, with the top two teams progressing to the semi-finals.

Bangladesh A, led by Saif Hassan, will aim to maintain their winning momentum, while Afghanistan A will be keen to register their first victory of the tournament.

The 2026 edition of the competition is being played in the 50-over format, with eight teams competing for the title in Doha. The tournament was previously known as the Emerging Teams Asia Cup.

Bangladesh A vs Afghanistan A: Date And Time

The Bangladesh A vs Afghanistan A Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 match will be played on Saturday, November 21.

The match is scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The toss will take place at 3:00 PM IST.

Bangladesh A vs Afghanistan A: Venue

The Bangladesh A vs Afghanistan A match will be played at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

Where To Watch Bangladesh A vs Afghanistan A Live Telecast In India?

The live telecast of the Bangladesh A vs Afghanistan A Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 match will be available on the Sony Sports Network in India.

The match will be broadcast on Sony Sports 1 and Sony Sports 2, along with Sony Sports 3 (Hindi) and Sony Sports 4 (Tamil and Telugu).

ALSO READ: Age Fraud In Pakistan Cricket? Ex-Cricketer Danish Kaneria Questions U-19 Players' Age After Asia Cup Final Loss To India

Where To Watch Bangladesh A vs Afghanistan A Live Streaming In India?

The live streaming of the Bangladesh A vs Afghanistan A Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 match will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices, Watch Business News Live and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.