Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar has emerged as the biggest winner at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (DPIFF) Awards 2026, bagging six honours to its name. Held in Mumbai on November 20, the awards ceremony celebrated achievements across Indian and international cinema, television, music, comedy and digital streaming.

It should be noted that the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards are private award functions which celebrates cinema, television, music, and digital entertainment and has no relation with Dadasaheb Phalke Award which is India's highest cinema honour, presented annually by the Government of India.

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This year's edition saw 41 honours, with several prominent names from the entertainment industry making it to the winners' list.

Dhurandhar dominated the major Hindi film categories, winning Best Film, Best Director for Aditya Dhar and Best Actor for Ranveer Singh.

The film also earned recognition for its performances, music and production. Akshaye Khanna won Best Actor in a Negative Role for his performance in the film, while Shashwat Sachdev received the Best Music Director award. Producers Aditya Dhar, Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar were also jointly honoured with the Producer of the Year award.

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2026

Best Film: Dhurandhar

Best Director: Aditya Dhar (Dhurandhar)

Best Actor: Ranveer Singh (Dhurandhar)

Best Producers / Producer of the Year: Aditya Dhar, Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar (Dhurandhar)

Best Actor in a Negative Role: Akshaye Khanna (Dhurandhar)

Best Music Director: Shashwat Sachdev (Dhurandhar)

All About Dhurandhar Franchise

Made under the direction of Aditya Dhar and bankrolled under the banners of Jio Studios and B62 Studios, Dhurandhar is inspired by real-life events linked to National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. The action entertainer highlights the bravery of India's special agents operating in Pakistan.

Led by Ranveer Singh, the high-octane spy action thriller featured a powerhouse ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna and Sara Arjun.

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Other Winners at DPIFF Awards 2026

Hindi Cinema

Best Actress: Aneet Padda (Saiyaara)

Critics' Best Film: Kantara: Chapter 1

Critics' Best Actor: Rishab Shetty (Kantara: Chapter 1)

Critics' Best Actress: Yami Gautam Dhar (Haq)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role: Vineet Kumar Singh (Chhaava)

Best Actor in a Comic Role: Riteish Deshmukh (Housefull 5)

Best Screenplay and Dialogue: Reshu Nath (Haq)

Best Short Film: Madhuri – End Is Beginning (Saiyed Shahid Khan)

Special Honours

Outstanding Contribution to the Film Industry: Kamal Haasan

Outstanding Contribution in Music Industry: Ilaiyaraaja

Artist of the Year: Karan Aujla

Comedian of the Year: Samay Raina

Music

Song of the Year: Saiyaara

Best Playback Singer: Faheem Abdullah (Saiyaara Title Track)

Best Lyricist: Irshad Kamil (Saiyaara Title Track)

OTT and Web Series

Best Web Series: The Ba***ds of Bollywood

Best Director (Web Series): Aryan Khan (The Ba***ds of Bollywood)

Best Actor in a Web Series: Jaideep Ahlawat (Paatal Lok Season 2)

Best Actress in a Web Series: Shefali Shah (Delhi Crime Season 3)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Web Series): Vinay Pathak (Gram Chikitsalay)

Television

Television Series of the Year: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Best Actor in a Television Series: Amar Upadhyay (Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2)

Best Actress in a Television Series: Smriti Irani (Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2)

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International Cinema and Music

International Artist of the Year: Taylor Swift

Outstanding Contribution in Global Cinema: James Cameron

Best International Feature Film: Avatar: Fire and Ash

Best Director in an International Feature Film: Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another)

Best Actor in an International Feature Film: Michael B Jordan (Sinners)

Best Actress in an International Feature Film: Jessie Buckley (Hamnet)

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