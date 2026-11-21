Salman Khan's upcoming war drama Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace is set to clash at the box office with Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha. Both films are scheduled to release on December 4, 2026. The superstar recently revealed that he was unaware of Shraddha's film releasing on the same date when his film's release was announced.

Admitting that he felt bad about the overlap, Salman shared that he personally called the actress to apologise. He further expressed his support for Eetha, urging audiences to watch the film.

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During a recent conversation with ABP News, Salman admitted that he would have avoided the December 4 release had he known about Shraddha's film. Salman explained, “So when we announced the 4th (of December), I did not know that Shraddha was coming out on the 4th of December. I feel really, really bad about it. If I would've known, I would not have come out with Shraddha.”

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The actor further revealed that he reached out to Shraddha personally to apologise. Salman said, “I spoke to her. I called her up. I mean, I've seen them grow up. I spoke to her and said, ‘I'm really sorry, I didn't know.'”

Shraddha reassured him that there was enough room for both films at the box office. Salman shared that the actress told him, “No, no, sir. There's enough space for both of our films to come.” He responded by saying, “Very good, I'm happy.”

Salman also extended his support to Shraddha's project and encouraged audiences to watch the film. Expressing his enthusiasm for Eetha, he said, “I do think that everyone should go and see that film.” He even cheered for Shraddha and Eetha on stage, prompting the audience to join him.

All About Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace

Made under the direction of Apoorva Lakhia, the war movie explores the lives of soldiers defending the country amid challenging battlefield conditions. Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace combines military action with emotional moments, highlighting the personal and professional struggles of army personnel during wartime.

Inspired by the real-life confrontation in the Galwan Valley, Maatrubhumi stars Salman as Colonel Santosh Babu, an army officer who leads his men during the confrontation. It also features Chitrangda Singh, Prashant Tamang, Ankur Bhatia and Abhilash Chaudhary in prominent roles.

About Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha

The biographical drama is based on the life of one of Maharashtra's most celebrated Tamasha and Lavani performers, Vithabai Narayangaonkar. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film brings Vithabai Narayangaonkar's journey to fame, her personal struggles and artistic legacy in Maharashtra's folk theatre tradition to the big screen.

Headlined by Shraddha, Eetha also stars Randeep Hooda, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Anant Joshi, Siddharth Jadhav, Akshara Singh, Ulka Gupta, Ulka Gupta and Nana Patekar.

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