Grand Theft Auto 6 has brought an old Bengali song back into focus. Rupa Biswas' Aaj Shanibar can be heard on one of the game's in-car radio stations, according to reports.

Aaj Shanibar is part of Worldwide FM, one of the radio stations in GTA 6. The station features house, jazz and other international music, GameSpot reported.

Players can hear the Bengali track while driving around Leonida, the fictional US state featured in the game. Rockstar Games' official credits also name Rupa Biswas as the performer of Aaj Shanibar on the Worldwide FM playlist, the reports stated.

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The track has also caught the attention of Indian gamers. Some listeners may already be familiar with it, while others have discovered it through the game.

Aaj Shanibar And Rupa Biswas

Aaj Shanibar, which means 'Today is Saturday', was released in 1982 as part of Rupa Biswas' album Disco Jazz. The Kolkata singer performed the Bengali and Hindi songs on the album, which was composed and arranged by Aashish Khan.

When Disco Jazz was released, it received limited attention and much of Rupa Biswas' music remained relatively unknown for years. Aaj Shanibar later started finding listeners on YouTube around 2016.

The track eventually reached audiences outside India and was played by DJs in countries including Croatia, Brazil, Ethiopia and the United Kingdom. Numero Group later released an official remastered version of Disco Jazz, bringing the album back into circulation.

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The Sound Of Aaj Shanibar

Aaj Shanibar combines disco beats with Bengali musical influences. The lyrics are primarily in Bengali, with some Hindi, while the album brings together electronic synthesiser sounds and elements of Indian classical music.

According to Numero Group, Disco Jazz features Indian instruments such as the sarod alongside its electronic production.

GTA 6 Release Details

Developed and published by Rockstar Games, Grand Theft Auto 6 is the eighth main game in the Grand Theft Auto series. It was released worldwide on November 19, 2026, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

The game arrived more than 13 years after Grand Theft Auto V, which was released in 2013. Set in Leonida, GTA 6 follows players as they explore the fictional state through its open-world setting.

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