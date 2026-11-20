The much-awaited release of Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) has reignited excitement across the global gaming industry. But behind the buzz surrounding one of the biggest entertainment launches of the year, the sector is facing a very different reality: another wave of layoffs.

From Ubisoft and Electronic Arts (EA) to Microsoft's Xbox division, some of the industry's biggest players have continued to cut jobs, restructure studios and shelve projects in 2026. The latest move came from Ubisoft, which announced 166 job cuts across its Montreal and Quebec City operations in Canada.

The French gaming company, known for franchises such as Assassin's Creed, Far Cry and Just Dance, said the reductions were driven by changing production requirements and business priorities.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ: Salesforce Layoffs In India: Paid To Stay At Home Till Feb? Here's What 'Garden Leave' Means

“As our portfolio evolves, our production needs are changing, requiring us to adjust the size of some teams,” Ubisoft said in a statement quoted by Reuters. The company did not identify the projects affected by the latest cuts.

The move follows several rounds of job reductions across Ubisoft's global operations this year, including Germany, Singapore, San Francisco, Barcelona and Canada.

The scale of the industry's employment crisis is becoming increasingly difficult to ignore. GamingLayoffs.com estimates that 13,085 jobs have been affected across 180 companies in 2026, alongside 40 studio closures.

The ASGC Games Industry Layoffs Tracker projected 14,220 job cuts for the year as of November 10. That is significantly higher than its estimates for 2025 and 2023.

The pressure is not limited to Ubisoft. Electronic Arts reportedly planned to eliminate around 400 positions, representing nearly 3% of its workforce, according to Bloomberg. The restructuring also involved BioWare, the studio behind Mass Effect, with the franchise's next instalment cancelled.

Microsoft's Xbox division announced plans in July to eliminate approximately 3,200 positions during the 2027 fiscal year, with several major studios also affected.

ALSO READ: Intel Layoffs: Who Will Get Impacted By Job Cuts, Will Employees Receive Severance? What We Know

Even Take-Two Interactive, the publisher behind GTA 6, was not spared. Its subsidiary, 2K Games, confirmed a restructuring at Firaxis Games, which reportedly affected around 60 employees, or nearly a third of its workforce, Bloomberg reported.

The industry's difficulties reflect a combination of post-pandemic corrections, changing production priorities and pressure to build sustainable business models.

A January 2026 survey by the Game Developers Conference found that one-third of US gaming industry workers had experienced layoffs over the preceding two years, Variety reported.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices, Watch Business News Live and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.