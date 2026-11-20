Ravie Dubey is basking in the success of his latest project Ramayana Part 1. The actor, who essays the role of Lakshman in the mythological epic starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, has received widespread praise for his performance. One of his dialogues from the film has caught the internet's attention, sparking a meme fest on social media.

In Ramayana, Ravie's Lakshman comes to Lord Ram's defence when Lord Parshuram gets angry over the breaking of Lord Shiva's Dhanush during Sita's Swayamvar.

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He says, “Kis baat ka dand? Bhaiya ka udeshya Shiv dhanush ko todne ka nahi tha. Tut gaya toh tut gaya. Isme itna krodhit hone ka kya hai (Why are you punishing him. My brother didn't intend to break the bow. If it broke, so be it).”

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The actor has now reacted to the internet's fascination with the line and revealed that he is enjoying the attention it has brought him.

“That Line Really Does Bring A Smile To My Face”

Reacting to the dialogue's popularity in an interview with Zoom, Ravie said, “I honestly had no idea it would travel this far. Sargun (his wife) gets so happy seeing the memes, and what people are doing with that line really does bring a smile to my face.”

“What makes me especially happy is that young people are finding their own way into Ramayana. For someone, it might be a line they laugh at and send to a friend. For someone else, it might be a scene that moves them. I'm happy about every way in,” he added.

Love From Thai Fans

Apart from the memes, Ravie has also found a new fan base in Thailand. Fans from the country have been sharing video edits of the actor on social media, celebrating his portrayal of Lakshman. They have even given him an affectionate nickname, ‘P'Ravie'.

Talking about the love coming his way from Thailand, the actor revealed that he came across another name for his character through his fans. He said, “I kept seeing the name Phra Lak. I looked it up and realised that's what Shri Lakshman is called in the Ramakien. I didn't know that, and it was such a lovely thing to discover through the people who were writing to me. The love has been enormous, and I'm deeply grateful for it.”

All About Ramayana: Rise of a Legend

Made under the direction of Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana part 1 explores the backstory of Ravana and traces the events leading up to his abduction of Sita. The film also takes audiences through Lord Ram's childhood and upbringing, his marriage to Sita, the circumstances of his 14-year exile, and his vow to bring Sita back from Ravana.

The mythological epic features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. The ensemble cast also includes Sunny Deol, Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh, Sheeba Chaddha and Adinath Kothare, while Anupam Kher lends his voice to Jatayu.

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Co-produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash, Ramayana has reportedly collected Rs 1,547.15 crore worldwide in 15 days, surpassing the lifetime box office collections of films such as KGF: Chapter 2, Pathaan, Jawan, Kalki 2898 AD and Dhurandhar. In India, the film has earned over Rs 863.75 crore, according to Sacnilk.

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