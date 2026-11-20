Yash is once again closing in on a major box-office milestone. His latest release is adding another significant chapter to his pan-India journey.

Yash's rise from Kannada cinema to pan-India stardom gained momentum with the KGF franchise. While KGF Chapter 1 introduced him to a wider audience in 2018, KGF Chapter 2 established his popularity across several major Indian markets.

The Prashanth Neel-directed film became one of the biggest Indian hits of 2022. It also achieved the rare feat of earning more than Rs 50 crore in India gross in each of its Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam versions.

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Yash is now close to reaching the same mark with Namit Malhotra's Ramayana. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film features him as Ravana alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi. The role also sees Yash step into a different space after playing Rocky in the action-heavy KGF franchise.

Ramayana Ahead Of KGF Chapter 2 Worldwide

As per Sacnilk, KGF Chapter 2 collected Rs 1,000.85 crore in India and Rs 214.15 crore overseas, taking its worldwide gross to Rs 1,215 crore. Ramayana Part 1 has earned Rs 1,032.15 crore in India and Rs 515 crore overseas, taking its worldwide gross to Rs 1,547.15 crore.

The language-wise figures further highlight the strong performance of both films. KGF Chapter 2 recorded Rs 487.56 crore in Hindi, Rs 170.77 crore in Kannada, Rs 132.02 crore in Telugu, Rs 114.94 crore in Tamil and Rs 55.94 crore in Malayalam in lifetime India gross, according to Sacnilk.

Through Day 15, Ramayana has collected Rs 789.05 crore in Hindi, Rs 84.13 crore in Kannada and Rs 63.37 crore in Telugu. The Tamil version has earned Rs 48 crore, while Malayalam stands at Rs 47.60 crore. These Ramayana figures are India's gross collections through Day 15.

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Tamil And Malayalam Hold The Key

Ramayana has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark in Hindi, Kannada and Telugu. It now needs Rs 2 crore more from Tamil and Rs 2.40 crore from Malayalam to reach the target in the remaining two languages.

The film is entering its third weekend, giving it further time to cover the gap. If both versions cross Rs 50 crore, Yash will have two films that have individually achieved the mark across all five language versions.

The distinction has previously been achieved by KGF Chapter 2 and Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1. Rishab has one film with the achievement, while Yash is now on course to become the first Indian actor to accomplish it twice.

For Yash, crossing the two remaining targets would add another notable achievement to a career that has already moved well beyond the boundaries of Kannada cinema.

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