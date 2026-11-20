Marvel Studios' upcoming superhero film, Avengers: Doomsday, has generated considerable excitement among its Indian audiences, with its advance gross bookings crossing the Rs 40-crore mark with four weeks to go before its release.

The film's total advance booking gross stood at Rs 41.86 crore so far. However, the figure drops to Rs.34.96 crore once blocked seats are excluded, according to trade tracker Sacnilk.

The film's bookings are being tracked across 6,714 shows across 74 cities in India. The film is also recording bookings for its extended opening weekend, covering December 17-20. Among the tracked markets, Mumbai and the National Capital Region have emerged as major contributors.

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The English version is currently leading the language-wise advance-booking figures, with Hindi, Tamil and Telugu versions also contributing to ticket sales. Chennai has recorded particularly strong occupancy for the December 19 screenings, indicating considerable interest in the film in southern India, the report added.

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Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Avengers: Doomsday features Robert Downey Jr as the central antagonist Doctor Doom. The actor, who previously portrayed Tony Stark, is returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a different role.

The film also features Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Florence Pugh, Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Anthony Mackie and Paul Rudd, among others. It brings together characters from different corners of the Marvel universe, including the Avengers, Fantastic Four and X-Men.

The storyline centres on Doctor Doom and a threat involving the multiverse, setting the stage for the next major Marvel instalment, Avengers: Secret Wars.

With more than three weeks remaining before its Indian release, Avengers: Doomsday has considerable time to add to its advance-booking tally. However, its eventual box-office performance will depend on audience turnout after the film opens in theatres.

The next few weeks will be important for the film's advance bookings. December 17, the opening day, is the biggest contributor to the extended weekend's advance bookings.

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