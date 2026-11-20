Following protests by residents, Western Railway on Friday suspended its demolition drive against alleged unauthorised structures near Mumbai's Prabhadevi railway station, providing temporary relief to 102 occupants of two chawls and adjoining ground-floor rooms.

Residents staged a sit-in, lying in front of JCB machines to prevent the demolition work. They opposed the proposed eviction and demanded rehabilitation and alternative accommodation, citing their decades-long association with the locality.

Western Railway General Manager separately informed MNS leader Bala Nandgaonkar that the demolition exercise had been called off, according to reports.

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The demolition, initially scheduled for Thursday, was deferred after residents approached the court and police deployment was unavailable. Railway officials had maintained that all necessary clearances and arrangements were in place for the operation on Friday.

The structures are located at the southern end of Prabhadevi station on land that Western Railway claims belongs to it, based on its survey records and plans.

The affected families say they have occupied the area for 50 to 60 years, with some claiming their association with the locality dates back nearly seven decades.

Several occupants also operate small businesses, including grocery shops, food stalls and general stores, which cater to employees of corporate offices in the vicinity.

Residents Seek Rehabilitation

Residents have urged the authorities to consider their long-standing occupation and examine documents relating to previous redevelopment and rehabilitation exercises maintained by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA).

A group of occupants approached the court on Thursday seeking a stay on the demolition. However, they were directed to approach a Single Bench, and no interim relief was granted.

The residents have also approached the state government, seeking alternative accommodation.

Railway Cites Land Requirement

Western Railway maintains that the land is required to construct residential quarters for its employees. It has initiated eviction proceedings against the occupants under the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act, 1971.

According to railway records, proceedings began on February 22, 2022, with the issuance of show-cause notices, followed by hearings and final arguments. An eviction order was subsequently passed on October 12 and served on the occupants between October 15 and 17.

A common notice announcing the proposed demolition on November 19 and 20 was pasted on the railway premises on November 14.

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Railway officials have alleged that unauthorised structures, including ground-plus-one constructions, had come up on its land.

The eviction order required occupants to vacate within the stipulated deadline, warning that the railway would demolish the structures and recover the costs if they failed to comply.

While the suspension has provided temporary relief to the 102 occupants, uncertainty over their future remains as they continue to seek rehabilitation.

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