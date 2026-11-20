Indian equities are entering a more supportive phase, with improving corporate earnings, strong demand and returning foreign investor interest creating room for further gains, according to Manish Sonthalia, Director and Chief Investment Officer (CIO) at Emkay Investment. However, rising crude oil prices could complicate the outlook by adding to inflation and interest-rate pressures.

Speaking to NDTV Profit, Sonthalia said operating leverage was beginning to play out across companies, while earnings upgrades were increasingly outnumbering downgrades. He described demand conditions as particularly strong, suggesting that businesses were benefiting from improving operating performance.

He also flagged the sensitivity of India's inflation outlook to energy prices. Every $10 increase in crude oil prices could have a meaningful impact on inflation, he said. Markets were already factoring in 75 basis points of interest-rate hikes between now and June, reflecting concerns over persistent price pressures.

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Crude Oil And Rupee Remain Key Market Drivers

Sonthalia identified a fall in crude prices below $90 per barrel as a possible bear-case scenario for oil markets, which could provide relief to India's macroeconomic outlook.

A weaker rupee, meanwhile, could support export-oriented businesses by improving their price competitiveness in overseas markets. However, he cautioned that India remains relatively uncompetitive in manufacturing compared with several global peers.

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Banking Stocks Offer A Balanced Growth Outlook

Sonthalia said the combination of economic growth and current valuations looked favourable for equities. Investors also have a better understanding of the drivers behind banking earnings, particularly credit growth and margin expansion.

He described the banking sector as relatively balanced, with both loan growth and earnings prospects supporting the investment case. Valuations across the space are also moving towards more normalised levels.

His comments come as foreign investors return to Indian equities with a record $12 billion of buying Indian shares in November, reversing a prolonged period of outflows.

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