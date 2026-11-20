Nvidia's most urgent task after the exit of Jensen Huang is keeping the engineers who built its AI chips, as the company has lost about $500 billion in market value since its board ousted him.

Analysts Flag Retention Risk

Ben Reitzes, a tech analyst at Melius Research, told investors before Nvidia's earnings call that interim leadership must show how it plans to retain engineers and keep its product road map on track, Business Insider reported.

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He called the road map the most important issue for a long-term investor.

Brad Gastwirth of Circular Technology said losing even five to 10 critical technical leaders could have a "disproportionate impact", especially if they steer architecture decisions.

He expects AMD, Broadcom, hyperscalers and AI start-ups to recruit Nvidia engineers aggressively, according to the report.

Why Technical Leadership Matters

Technology firms depend on products that do not yet exist and on bets made years ahead, unlike banks, whose core products are well established.

Christopher Brown of Synovus told the outlet that a "concentrated product brings concentrated risk", given how closely Nvidia's chips and software are tied together.

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Employee Backlash

Thousands of employees have signed an open letter seeking Huang's reinstatement, the report said. Robotics researcher Darrell Dai resigned after the ouster, praising a culture where engineers were encouraged to take risks. Elon Musk said many staff turned down higher offers out of loyalty to Huang.

Huang said on Tuesday he would be honoured to return as CEO if the board approves, citing calls from employees, investors, partners and customers.

Kress Tries To Reassure Staff

Interim CEO Colette Kress told an all-hands meeting on Wednesday that pay rises and extra stock grants would arrive in December, earlier than planned. She also assured staff that technology plans and customer relationships were intact.

One employee at the meeting questioned whether money alone would hold people, as many longtime staff have already become millionaires through the stock's rise.

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Background

Nvidia's board accepted Huang's resignation as CEO and director on 11 November and named CFO Kress interim CEO. His departure followed reports of affairs, including one with a woman suspected of spying for China.

Huang admitted to an extramarital affair, and the board said it was investigating a possible foreign intelligence effort. The board has not set a timeline for naming a permanent CEO.

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