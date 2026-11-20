A video showing Salim Fruitwala, the brother-in-law of gangster Chhota Shakeel, dancing at his son's wedding was shared widely on social media on Friday. The footage shows currency notes being showered on Fruitwala as he dances.

A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court granted Fruitwala 30 days of interim bail to attend the weddings of his son and daughter. The NIA arrested him on 4 August 2022 in a case involving alleged terrorist activities and terror financing by the Dawood Ibrahim gang.

Under the bail conditions, Fruitwala must furnish a personal recognisance bond of Rs 1 lakh and a local surety. He must also cover the full cost of deploying two police personnel around the clock for the duration of his release, according to a report in NDTV.

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The court restricted his movements to his residence and the wedding venue and barred him from contacting witnesses or tampering with evidence.

Investigative agencies have previously taken action against Fruitwala in cases involving allegations of extortion, property grabbing and money laundering.

In February 2026,a special court under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) has refused to discharge Qureshi, also known as Salim Fruit, in a high-profile extortion case allegedly linked to fugitive gangster Chhota Shakil. The court said there was enough material on record to proceed with the trial and framed charges under various sections of the IPC as well as sections of MCOCA.

The case stems from a 2022 complaint filed by a city-based businessman. He alleged that he was targeted for Rs 62 lakh after hosting a birthday party at a five-star hotel in February 2021, which was attended by over 200 guests.

According to the prosecution, the plan to extort money was hatched at the event and carried out by members of a syndicate allegedly led by Shakil. The complainant claimed he was threatened, forced to hand over a Range Rover worth about Rs 30 lakh, and made to transfer additional money after being put in fear of serious harm.

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