The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday demolished the final standing remnants of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim's former family home and alleged operational headquarters at the dilapidated Haji Ismail Habib Musafirkhana building in Mumbai's Bhendi Bazaar. Before fleeing India in 1986, Dawood and his siblings, members of the Kaskar family, lived on the building's second floor. The premises reportedly included Dawood's personal room and an office where the conspiracy behind the 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blasts was hatched, according to a NDTV report.

Videos of the demolition were shared by ANI on X, with the caption, “Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) conducts a demolition drive at the dilapidated Musafirkhana building in Mumbai's Bhendi Bazaar. Heavy police deployment at the site.”

The visuals show bulldozers being used to raze the remaining portions of the building amid heavy police deployment.

The demolition drive is part of the civic body's plan to clear the hazardous structure for road-widening work. However, the move has triggered a controversy, with residents and leaders from the Congress and AIMIM claiming that the site houses a mosque under the Waqf Board, according to a NDTV report.

The civic body issued a fresh demolition notice on November 16, asking those using the ground-floor prayer hall to relocate to an alternative site to facilitate the clearance of the unsafe structure.

While the civic authorities have classified the ground-floor space as a "prayer hall", residents and Opposition leaders have objected to the classification and the proposed demolition.

ALSO READ: Iron Bridge Collapses Over Bhakra Canal On Patiala-Sangrur Bypass | Watch Video

The site houses what remains of a structure that once had 32 shops on the ground floor and 19 residential flats on the upper floors. Following an August 2020 Bombay High Court order on a petition challenging the BMC's classification of the building under the 'C-1' category, indicating that it was extremely dilapidated and dangerous, the civic authorities began evacuating occupants and partially demolishing the upper sections.

Over the years, the rooms and residential units on the first and second floors used by Dawood Ibrahim were demolished, leaving behind the disputed ground-floor prayer space and around 10 rooms on the first floor.

Following the 1993 Mumbai blasts, the government initiated proceedings to seize properties belonging to Dawood Ibrahim and his family under the Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators Act (SAFEMA).

After Dawood left India, his mother, Amina Bi, continued to live in the building, while other flats and shops remained occupied by tenants. Amina Bi and Dawood's sister, Haseena Parkar, challenged the seizure in the Delhi High Court and subsequently the Supreme Court. However, on April 20, 2018, the Supreme Court dismissed the family's petition and cleared the way for the seizure of their Mumbai properties, according to a NDTV report.

ALSO READ: Bihar Heist: Robbers Loot Jewellery Worth Rs 40 Crore, Tell Staff 'We'll Be Back' Before Escaping

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.