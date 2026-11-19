Om Chapter 1: Udhiram is registering a promising response at the box office ahead of its theatrical release. The film has grossed Rs.15.47 crore (Rs.13.38 crore without block seats) as of 7:00 AM IST according to figures on Sacnilk.

According to the advance booking tracker, the film has sold approximately 10.31 lakh tickets including block seats across 13,555 shows in India. The figure stands at 9.02 lakh after excluding block seats.

ALSO READ: Dhanush's OM Gets U/A Certificate, Actor Thanks Chief Minister Vijay For 6 AM Shows Across Tamil Nadu

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Languages

The film is set to arrive in theatres on Friday, November 20, in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. According to Sacnilk's advance booking tracker, the Tamil version is currently leading the advance booking race.

The Tamil version Tamil accounts for 63% of the gross collection for OM Chapter 1: Udhiram across all days on sale, earning Rs.9.71 crore from 7,515 shows.

The Telugu version follows with Rs.5.69 crore across 5,197 shows and the Hindi version making Rs.8.43 lakh across 896 shows.

Tamil Nadu emerges biggest contributor

Among individual states, Tamil Nadu has emerged as the biggest contributor to the film's advance sales. The state recorded approximately Rs.7.49 crore in advance bookings, with 4.69 lakh tickets booked across 5,040 shows.

Telangana follows with Rs.2.95 crore, while Andhra Pradesh has contributed Rs.2.66 crore. Kerala and Karnataka have also featured among the leading markets, recording advance collections of Rs.1.23 crore and Rs.1.01 crore, respectively.

Cities

Among individual cities, Chennai has emerged as the biggest contributor to the film's advance sales. The city has recorded approximately Rs.3.33 crore in advance bookings, with 2.11 lakh tickets sold.

Hyderabad follows with Rs.1.63 crore, while Coimbatore has contributed around Rs.79.46 lakh. Madurai and Bengaluru followed, recording advance collections of Rs.39.78 lakh and Rs.73.35 lakh, respectively.

About Om Chapter 1: Udhiram

OM: Chapter 1 is a 2026 Tamil action crime thriller directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, surrounding a joint police operation against an illegal red sandalwood smuggling syndicate across the Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu border. Inspired by real events, the story follows undercover and special task force operatives confronting a powerful criminal network.

Produced by Wunderbar Films and RTake Studios, the film stars Dhanush in the lead role, alongside an ensemble cast of Mammootty, Sai Pallavi, Sreeleela, Naseeruddin Shah and Indrans.

ALSO READ: OM Advance Bookings: Dhanush-Mammootty Starrer Makes Early Mark With Strong Ticket Sales

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.