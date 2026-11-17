O.M - Operation Mole has opened its advance booking ahead of its theatrical release. The film has started recording bookings across different cities and languages.

The Tamil film has collected Rs 86.12 lakh from advance bookings for its first three days so far. Day 1 leads with Rs 34.41 lakh, followed by Day 2 at Rs 26.87 lakh and Day 3 at Rs 24.83 lakh, according to Sacnilk.

The Tamil film has recorded Rs 34.41 lakh in advance bookings for Day 1. The film has sold 27,246 tickets across 307 shows so far, with an occupancy of 20%. The booking figure stands at Rs 4.86 lakh without blocked seats, while four shows are currently housefull.

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Advance Booking by Language, Format

The Telugu version is leading the advance sales. Telugu 2D has recorded Rs 28.68 lakh from 22,713 tickets across 242 shows, accounting for 83% of the gross. The Tamil version has earned Rs 3.93 lakh from 2,245 tickets across 58 shows, while the Hindi version has collected Rs 1.80 lakh from 2,288 tickets across seven shows.

The film is currently available only in the 2D format. No premium formats such as IMAX, 4DX, Dolby, ICE or EPIQ are on sale.

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Telangana Leads Advance Booking

Telangana has recorded the highest advance booking, with Rs 17.97 lakh from 15,841 tickets across 151 shows. The state has registered 20% occupancy and has four houseful shows.

Andhra Pradesh follows with Rs 10.71 lakh from 6,870 tickets across 89 shows. Kerala has contributed Rs 3.27 lakh from 1,889 tickets across 48 shows, while Punjab has recorded Rs 1.80 lakh from 2,288 tickets across five shows.

The top four states account for around 98% of the advance gross, the report stated.

About The Film

O.M: Operation Mole is set in the forests between Tirupati and Tiruvannamalai. The film follows a special task force targeting a red sandalwood smuggling network and a man's attempt to free 20 arrested Tamil woodcutters.

Dhanush plays Pazhanivel, or Thiru, while Mammootty stars as Burma Karthikeyan. Sai Pallavi plays ASP Nithya Reddy IPS and Sreeleela plays Thiru's wife, Roja.

Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, O.M: Operation Mole is produced by Wunderbar Films and RTake Studios. The film was earlier titled D55 and OM Chapter 1: Udhiram - The Blood Wood. It has a runtime of 178 minutes and will be released on November 20, 2026, in Tamil, with Telugu and Hindi dubbed versions.

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