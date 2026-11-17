Suriya starrer Scene continues its good theatrical run at the box office, with the Tamil film nearing the 150-crore mark in net collections in India.

Box Office Collection Day 12

Scene has collected Rs 1.91 crore in India so far on Tuesday. The film is currently running across 3,032 shows and has recorded an 18.7% overall occupancy. According to Sacnilk figures, its India net collection stands at Rs 141.26 crore, while the India gross has reached Rs 164.10 crore.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

On Day 12, the Tamil version contributed Rs 1.38 crore from 2,104 shows, recording 19% occupancy. The Telugu version added Rs 53 lakh from 928 shows with 18% occupancy, it added.

The film's worldwide gross stood at Rs 247.85 crore at the end of Day 11.

Day-Wise Collection

Scene began its box office run with Rs 19.15 crore on Day 1. Collections increased to Rs 20.35 crore on Day 2 before reaching the film's highest single-day collection of Rs 23.65 crore on Day 3.

The film collected Rs 21.40 crore on Day 4, followed by Rs 12.85 crore on Day 5. Collections continued to fall through the first week, with Day 6 and Day 7 bringing in Rs 8.05 crore and Rs 6.25 crore. The film ended its first week with Rs 111.70 crore.

In the second week, Scene collected Rs 6 crore on Day 8 and saw a jump on Day 9, earning Rs 9.50 crore. It then added Rs 9.30 crore on Day 10 before collections dropped to Rs 2.85 crore on Day 11. On Day 12, the film has earned Rs 1.91 crore so far.

READ | Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 13: Nitesh Tiwari Film Crosses Rs 800 Crore In India

About The Film

Scene is a Tamil action-comedy written and directed by Jithu Madhavan. Suriya, Jyothika and Jaishree Damodaran have produced the film, which is backed by Zhagaram Studios and 2D Entertainment.

Suriya plays DSP Inbaraj "Inba" in the film, with Naslen as Eeswaran and Nazriya Nazim as Maya. Anandaraj plays Inba's father, while Lal is seen as Stephen. John Vijay and Rajpriyan also feature in the cast as Inspector Sibi.

The story follows Inbaraj, a police officer who is forced to return to a case he had left unfinished years ago. As he looks into the old case again, he finds himself drawn into a new challenge.

READ | Mookuthi Amman 2 Box Office Collection Day 12: Nayanthara's Film Holds Steady As It Crosses Rs 20 Crore In India

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.