Michael Burry is reshuffling his portfolio, adding to beaten-down technology and consumer stocks while retreating from bearish positions in Oracle and Caterpillar.

The investor, known for predicting the 2008 subprime mortgage crisis, has also retained significant bets against Nvidia and the broader semiconductor sector ahead of the chipmaker's quarterly earnings.

In a November 16 post on his Substack newsletter, Cassandra Unchained, Burry disclosed that he had purchased additional Adobe shares at around $246, describing the holding as a full position.

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Burry pushed back against concerns that artificial intelligence could undermine the software company's business, arguing that Adobe would successfully adapt to the changing technology landscape.

Adobe has faced mounting pressure from investors worried that generative AI tools and cheaper alternatives could weaken demand for its creative software. Its shares have fallen nearly 30% this year, making Burry's latest purchase a notable contrarian bet.

Burry also increased his exposure to MercadoLibre at approximately $1,480, alongside additional purchases of QXO near $12 and Lululemon around $106, according to Stocktwits' account of his paid Substack commentary.

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On the bearish side, he closed his put positions in Oracle and his remaining puts on Caterpillar. Burry said elevated market volatility had made options-based bearish bets more expensive. He is considering outright short positions as an alternative.

However, his broader caution towards artificial intelligence stocks remains intact. Burry continues to hold put options on Nvidia, the Nasdaq 100, MetLife and Palantir, along with a substantial bearish position in the VanEck Semiconductor ETF.

His Nvidia exposure is particularly relevant as the chipmaker prepares to announce quarterly results. Burry had also questioned Nvidia's regional revenue reporting changes, which removed Singapore as a separately disclosed market.

He further indicated plans to donate a significant portion of his Alphabet shares, which he has held since the Covid period.

The latest disclosures offer a glimpse into Burry's personal investment decisions. His firm, Scion Asset Management, deregistered as an investment adviser in November 2025 and no longer files regular regulatory portfolio disclosures.

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