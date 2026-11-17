A last-minute change in Jensen Huang's plans to attend the India AI Summit reportedly triggered a tense exchange between his daughter, Madison Huang, and Nvidia's senior leadership, with longtime executive Jay Puri eventually pushing back during a conference call.

The confrontation was particularly striking given Puri's standing within the company. For more than two decades, he had been one of Nvidia's most influential executives, helping build its global business operations as the company grew into a technology powerhouse.

The reported exchange took place in February 2026, during preparations for the India AI Summit in New Delhi. According to The New York Times, Jensen Huang cancelled his visit at the last minute and asked Puri to attend the event on his behalf.

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The change reportedly left the senior team scrambling to finalise arrangements. Madison Huang, who is said to wield considerable influence within Nvidia, was unhappy with the preparations and began questioning senior executives, including Puri, during a conference call.

The exchange became particularly tense when Puri interrupted her and said: "I can answer your questions if you stop yelling at me."

The incident offered a glimpse into Madison Huang's reported influence within the company, where her involvement appears to extend beyond the responsibilities typically associated with her formal position.

From Nvidia's Inner Circle To An Advisory Role

The reported confrontation with Madison Huang was not the only account of tensions involving Puri and Nvidia's top leadership.

A separate report by the New York Post said Jensen Huang had sharply criticised Puri during a closed-door meeting in February 2025, describing the encounter as a particularly harsh outburst by the Nvidia chief.

According to NYT, Puri resigned from Nvidia within six months of the reported confrontation with Madison Huang. He had already transitioned to an advisory role, according to the New York Post report.

Puri's departure marked the end of an association with Nvidia that began in 2005, when he joined the company after spending 22 years at Sun Microsystems.

Known professionally as Jay Puri, his full name is Ajay K Puri. During his tenure, he oversaw Nvidia's worldwide business operations, including sales, business development, partner alliances, solution architecture and engineering, programme management and support services.

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His professional career also included stints at Hewlett-Packard, Booz Allen & Hamilton and Texas Instruments.

An electrical engineering graduate from the University of Minnesota, Puri went on to earn a master's degree in electrical engineering from the California Institute of Technology before completing an MBA at Harvard Business School.

Following his departure, Nvidia appointed Nicholas Parker as executive vice president of Worldwide Field Operations.

The reported exchanges have drawn attention to the leadership dynamics at Nvidia, particularly the influence of Jensen Huang's daughter and the role played by veteran executives such as Puri in building the company into a global AI powerhouse.

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