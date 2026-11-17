Demis Hassabis is putting a massive financial bet behind his ambition to transform medicine with artificial intelligence. Isomorphic Labs, the AI drug-discovery company he founded after Google DeepMind, has raised $5 billion in a Series C funding round to develop its drug-design technology and move potential treatments closer to human trials.

The round was co-led by Greenoaks and Sequoia Capital, with participation from Andreessen Horowitz and several other investors. Alphabet also made another significant investment. Existing backers, including Thrive Capital, Temasek, GV, CapitalG, MGX and the UK Sovereign AI Fund, returned for the latest round.

Hassabis announced the funding on X, describing it as a way to accelerate Isomorphic's mission to "Solve All Disease". The company plans to invest in its proprietary AI drug-design engine, expand research into new areas of biology and build infrastructure to advance drug candidates towards clinical development.

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At the centre of this strategy is IsoDDE, Isomorphic's AI platform that uses simulation models to study biological systems and design potential drug molecules. The objective is to reduce the time and cost involved in identifying promising treatments by improving the accuracy of drug design before expensive laboratory testing begins.

The company already works with pharmaceutical giants including Novartis, Eli Lilly and Johnson & Johnson. It has also reported encouraging preclinical progress in its own oncology and immunology programmes. However, these candidates still need to demonstrate safety and effectiveness through human trials.

The latest funding follows a $2.1 billion Series B in May 2026 and a $600 million round in March 2025. The rapid fundraising reflects growing investor interest in applying AI beyond chatbots and software to scientific research.

But the biggest test lies ahead. AI can help identify drug candidates faster, but successful laboratory results do not guarantee effective medicines. Isomorphic must now prove that its technology can translate computational breakthroughs into treatments for patients.

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