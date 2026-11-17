Former Tata Trusts trustee Darius Khambata has hit back at trustees Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh. He accused them of constructing a “false narrative” about his time as trustee and of making a sudden U-turn on the listing of Tata Sons.

Khambata said none of the allegations the two trustees have now made were raised while he was a trustee. He questioned their credibility for bringing them up only now.

His response follows a Nov. 11 letter from Srinivasan and Singh, reported by NDTV Profit. In it, they accused Khambata of giving an incomplete account of the listing dispute and defended the Tata Sons board's Sept. 17 decision. Khambata had declined reappointment as trustee of the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and the Sir Ratan Tata Trust earlier this month. In his Nov. 2 letter he said the Sept. 17 events had sullied Tata Sons' reputation.

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The Listing Battle

Khambata asked the two trustees to explain why they reversed their position. He said both had backed the Trusts' anti-listing stand in 2024 and 2025, then changed course in April 2026.

On July 28, 2025, the Trusts unanimously passed a resolution reaffirming their opposition to listing Tata Sons. Khambata has said he drafted that resolution.

He called the two trustees' objections to changes in the Trusts' constitution self-serving. He said the Trusts' control of Tata Sons is central to the Tata model. He also rejected their argument that the Trusts' control over the holding company threatens their tax-exempt status.

The listing question comes from the Reserve Bank of India's regulatory framework. According to the Nov. 11 letter, Tata Sons applied to surrender its registration as a core investment company in March 2024. After a review, the RBI concluded that Tata Sons remained a systemically significant entity and had to comply with the listing requirement.

ALSO READ: Darius Khambata Quits Tata Trusts, Says Sept 17 Events Sullied Tata Sons' Reputation

Personal Allegations

Khambata rejected the allegation that he had plotted Srinivasan's temporary removal as a trustee. He said he personally voted twice to reappoint Srinivasan and that his vote alone could have blocked the reappointment.

In October 2025, the Trusts reappointed Srinivasan as a life trustee. In November that year, the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust changed his tenure to a three-year term, according to multiple reports at the time.

Khambata then turned the allegation back on Singh over the appointment of Bhaskar Bhat. Bhat and Neville Tata, son of Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata, were inducted as trustees of the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust on Nov. 11, 2025. The Nov. 11 letter from Srinivasan and Singh alleged that the changes to the trust's composition lacked unanimous consent. Khambata said both appointments were unanimous, and that the two trustees cannot condemn changes in trusteeship selectively.

The Chandrasekaran Dispute

Khambata defended his support for a third term for N Chandrasekaran as Tata Sons chairman. He said Chandrasekaran's performance had been excellent and that his own objection was about something else. He also said all trustees had agreed to respect Chandrasekaran's decision to exit.

Both principal trusts had recommended a fresh five-year term for Chandrasekaran on July 28, 2025. In their Nov. 11 letter, Srinivasan and Singh said the decision was deferred in February 2026, leaving the group's leadership unresolved for seven months.

Khambata said he sought a meeting of trustees after the February 2026 Tata Sons board meeting. He said no trustee responded to his March 2 request.

He also questioned Srinivasan's role in the reappointment process. Srinivasan sits on the Tata Sons nomination and remuneration committee. He took part in the committee's Sept. 3 deliberations and voted for Chandrasekaran's reappointment at the Sept. 17 board meeting, NDTV Profit has reported.

The board voted 4-1 that day to give Chandrasekaran another five-year term. Noel Tata voted against the reappointment. The board also decided to move towards listing Tata Sons. Tata Trusts has since called the reappointment resolution invalid.

The Wider Governance Battle

Khambata disputed how Srinivasan and Singh read the Supreme Court's judgment in the Tata-Mistry case. The two trustees have argued that directors nominated by the Trusts owe fiduciary duties to Tata Sons and cannot simply vote on the Trusts' instructions. Khambata said all trustees of Tata Trusts carry equal fiduciary responsibility. In his Nov. 2 letter he had written that “there cannot be two classes of trustees”.

He rejected the suggestion that he was not independent of Noel Tata. He said he had disagreed with Noel on several major issues.

Khambata also questioned the claim that trustees had been kept informed about the engagement with the RBI. In his earlier letter he had described that engagement as neither meaningful nor successful. Srinivasan and Singh have said discussions with the regulator began in 2023.

Khambata said the personal attacks against him began after the events at the Sept. 17 board meeting. He said his conscience was clear and that no personal interest was in

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