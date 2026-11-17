Wall Street remained under pressure for a fourth consecutive session on Tuesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average shedding more than 300 points shortly after the opening bell. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite also traded lower as investors weighed corporate earnings, fresh economic data and mounting uncertainty surrounding Nvidia ahead of its quarterly results.

At 9:37 a.m. EST, the Dow was down 297.94 points, or 0.58%, at 51,310.23. The S&P 500 slipped 16.83 points, or 0.23%, to 7,399.76, while the Nasdaq Composite declined 19.92 points, or 0.08%, to 24,489.838.

The latest losses followed a bruising session on Monday, when the Dow tumbled more than 700 points, or 1.4%. The S&P 500 fell 1.9%, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.5%, marking its steepest single-day decline since November 5.

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Investor sentiment remained fragile ahead of Nvidia's quarterly earnings report, scheduled for release after Tuesday's market close. The chipmaker's shares have come under significant pressure this month, falling nearly 24% and putting the stock on track for its biggest monthly decline since April 2022, when it plunged 32%.

The stock's weakness has added to concerns about the sustainability of the artificial intelligence-driven rally and the concentration of market gains in a handful of technology companies.

"The tape feels increasingly fragile as Nvidia's AI premium continues to unwind and investors reassess the durability of the ecosystem built around its dominance," Ben Emons, founder of FedWatch Advisors, said in a note.

He added that the backdrop had fuelled a 'dispersion trade', gradually reducing the extreme concentration that has characterised the S&P 500 and Nasdaq.

Not all stocks moved lower. CNBC reported that semiconductor shares found some support following a report that Anthropic was looking to price its initial public offering above its previously indicated range of $70-$78. Marvell Technology gained around 2%, while Arm Holdings and Broadcom advanced about 1% each.

Home Depot, however, weighed on the Dow, with its shares falling nearly 2% after the retailer announced a change in its top leadership, with a new chief executive set to take charge next week. The decline came despite the company reporting better-than-expected quarterly results.

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Investors also assessed fresh US economic indicators, including October retail sales and import prices. US retail and food services sales increased 0.2% in October to $748.2 billion, matching market expectations and the growth recorded in September.

However, sales excluding the volatile automobile and gasoline categories rose 0.6% from the previous month, comfortably exceeding the 0.4% increase expected by economists.

Meanwhile, investors continued to track corporate earnings, with Disney and Home Depot among the companies scheduled to report their quarterly numbers before the opening bell.

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