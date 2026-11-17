South Korea will suspend all aircraft takeoffs and landings nationwide for 35 minutes on Thursday, November 19, during a crucial segment of its annual college entrance examination. The measure is aimed at ensuring that aircraft noise does not distract students taking the English listening test.

The temporary restrictions will be in force from 1:05 pm to 1:40 pm local time, covering the listening component of the university entrance examination, known as Suneung.

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said the restrictions would affect 130 scheduled flights, including 81 international and 49 domestic services.

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Airlines have been directed to adjust the timings of affected flights and inform passengers of the revised schedules in advance.

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Aircraft already airborne during the restricted period will be required to maintain an altitude of at least 3 kilometres above ground level to minimise noise around examination centres.

The restrictions will also cover helicopters and light aircraft. All drone operations will be prohibited nationwide during the 35-minute window, including flights that have already received official clearance.

Emergency and other urgent flights will be exempt from the aircraft restrictions. Authorities have warned that violations of the drone ban could attract criminal penalties.

The Korea Transportation Safety Authority will send text alerts to licensed drone operators, reminding them that the temporary restrictions will apply even if they have previously secured flight approvals.

"We will thoroughly implement the necessary measures, including restrictions on aircraft operations, to ensure students can concentrate on the English listening test in a stable environment," Jeong Chae-gyo, director general of aviation policy at the ministry, said.

Jeong also urged airlines and other relevant authorities to coordinate flight adjustments and ensure passengers are informed about schedule changes.

Travellers have been advised to check their revised departure and arrival timings with their respective airlines.

Why South Korea Is Halting Flights

The measures are part of South Korea's extensive arrangements for Suneung, one of the country's most consequential annual examinations. The test plays a significant role in determining university admissions and can influence students' future academic and career prospects.

The examination is widely regarded as a high-pressure event, with students preparing for years to secure admission to prestigious universities.

The English listening test requires a quiet environment, prompting authorities to restrict activities that could generate noise around examination venues.

The government routinely introduces special arrangements on examination day to minimise disruptions and help candidates concentrate.

Stock Market To Open An Hour Late

The aviation restrictions are not the only adjustment planned for Thursday. South Korea's stock market will also begin trading an hour later than usual to accommodate the examination schedule.

The Korea Exchange will commence trading at 10 am local time, instead of the regular 9 am opening. The market will close at 4:30 pm, an hour later than usual.

Government offices and businesses will also adjust their opening hours to ease morning traffic congestion and help students reach examination centres on time.

The extensive arrangements reflect the importance attached to Suneung, with South Korea adjusting aviation, financial and daily administrative schedules to minimise disruptions for candidates.

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