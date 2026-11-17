Customs officials at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport have seized a luxury watch worth Rs 94 lakh from an Indian passenger arriving from Dubai and arrested him.

The passenger arrived at Terminal 3 on flight SG5106 on November 11. Delhi Customs (Airport and General) shared details of the seizure in a post on X on November 17.

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How The Watch Was Found

Acting on intelligence inputs, customs officials intercepted the passenger and diverted him from the Green Channel for X-ray screening and a search of his person and baggage. The Green Channel is meant for travellers who have no dutiable goods to declare.

As the passenger passed through the door-frame metal detector (DFMD), the gate triggered an alert. The subsequent search led to the recovery of a pre-owned Patek Philippe Aquanaut luxury wristwatch.

A Chartered Engineer examined the watch, certified it as genuine and valued it at Rs 94 lakh.

Seizure And Arrest

Customs seized the watch under Section 110 of the Customs Act, 1962, and arrested the passenger under Section 104 of the same law. Officials said further investigation into the case is underway.

What Are The Customs Rules For Travellers?

Under the Baggage Rules, 2026, eligible Indian residents and tourists of Indian origin arriving by air are entitled to a general duty-free allowance of Rs 75,000. However, the rules separately provide for used personal effects required for meeting daily necessities during travel.

The duty-free allowance is subject to the conditions prescribed under the rules. Travellers carrying dutiable goods are required to declare them to customs officials and use the Red Channel instead of the Green Channel.

According to CBIC's guidelines on arrest under the Customs Act, unauthorised importation in passenger baggage involving goods with a market value of Rs 50 lakh or more is among the exceptional situations in which arrest may be considered.

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The guidelines do not make arrest automatic on the basis of the value of the goods. The circumstances of each case and the available evidence also have to be considered.

In this case, the seized Patek Philippe watch was valued at Rs 94 lakh by a Chartered Engineer.

Delhi Customs said it remains committed to curbing smuggling and protecting government revenue. The department urged travellers to declare all dutiable goods and use the Red Channel while clearing customs.

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