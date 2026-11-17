A daughter's anxiety over her elderly father going unreachable during a train journey turned into a story of prompt assistance by Indian Railways, with authorities locating him within approximately 30 minutes of her complaint.

The woman, Shaani Nani, shared her experience on social media platform X, explaining that, "My dad, in his 60s, had become unreachable. His phone was switched off. He was supposed to board a train that night from another city to our hometown. He always informs mom about his status but that night he didn't."

As repeated calls went unanswered, Nani's mother grew increasingly anxious, while she herself was away in another city for work. With no information about her father's whereabouts, she feared something might have gone wrong.

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"I was in my work town. I tried to be patient. When it was around midnight, I got restless. So, I asked chatgpt for railway helpline number. Knowing how the system has been, I didn't have any hopes," she added.

After obtaining the helpline number 139. Despite having limited expectations, she received an immediate response and shared her father's ticket details with the official. She was informed that the concerned team would contact her within 10 minutes and also received an SMS link to track the complaint.

Within 10 minutes, she received a call from a police or Railway Protection Force (RPF) official, believed to be from the destination station, who verified the details. Around 20 minutes later, the train's travelling ticket inspector contacted her, "He asked me berth no. And went there to check. I could hear in the background he was talking to someone. At this time, I was just hoping it would be him. He handed over the phone to a person."

The tense wait finally ended when the TTE handed the phone to her father. "TTE ka number kaise mila bey?" , her father asked. "I lashed out at my father. He was laughing," she said that this act of railways leaves the family relieved.

Her father explained that his phone had switched off because he had forgotten his charger at a hotel. After boarding the train, he had fallen asleep due to exhaustion from the summer heat and a long day of walking.

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Expressing gratitude, Nani appreciated the efforts of the Ministry of Railways, Railway Seva, RailMadad and Northern Railway for their prompt response and transparent coordination. She added that the RPF later followed up to confirm that she had located her father and formally closed the complaint.

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