Global brokerage Bernstein has maintained its ‘Outperform' ratings on Swiggy Ltd. and Eternal Ltd., while highlighting emerging competitive pressures in India's food delivery market following the launch of Swiggy's lower-ticket food delivery platform, Toing.

Bernstein has retained its price target of Rs 350 on Swiggy, implying an upside potential of nearly 84% from Monday's closing price. However, it has flagged questions around Toing's business model, particularly the risk of cannibalisation of orders from Swiggy's core food delivery platform.

The brokerage estimates that Toing could eventually achieve an EBITDA margin of around 3%, driven by higher order batching, lower delivery costs and advertising revenue. It believes Swiggy could bring down its cost per order from the current Rs 115 to Rs 65-75, while revenue per order could moderate from Rs 130-135 to Rs 70-80.

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However, assuming 26-30% permanent cannibalisation of orders from its core platform, Toing would need to generate an additional 3-5 percentage points of food delivery growth between FY26 and FY30 for Swiggy to meet its FY30 adjusted EBITDA estimates.

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Bernstein said Toing's current restaurant supply largely overlaps with Swiggy's main platform, raising questions about whether it can consistently attract incremental customers rather than encouraging existing users to migrate to the cheaper offering.

Eternal Faces Competitive Pressures

On Eternal, Bernstein has maintained its ‘Outperform' rating but retained its price target of Rs 350, implying a downside potential of nearly 6% from Monday's closing price.

The brokerage expects Eternal's food delivery EBITDA margins to remain broadly flat over the next one to two years as advertising and promotional spending stays elevated amid intensifying competition.

While Blinkit's strong growth continues to support Eternal's investment case, Bernstein flagged potential pressure on food delivery economics from Swiggy's Toing, Rapido and other potential entrants.

It also highlighted execution risks around Bistro, Eternal's vertically integrated food delivery initiative aimed at making lower-value orders economically viable.

Bernstein believes India's food delivery market is entering a phase of convergence across food delivery, quick commerce and e-commerce, which it calls ‘Super Ops'. Companies are increasingly leveraging overlapping urban consumer bases and operating infrastructure to expand their addressable markets.

While Swiggy's food delivery business appears undervalued at current valuations, Bernstein believes investors need greater clarity on Toing's investment requirements and long-term strategy.

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