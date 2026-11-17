Jefferies has reiterated its preference for large-cap stocks over mid- and small-caps, citing a potential sustained recovery in foreign portfolio investor (FPI) flows, attractive positioning opportunities in financial stocks and scope for further foreign investment in Indian equities.

In its latest India Equity Strategy report, the brokerage said FPIs have invested $11.4 billion in Indian equities since mid-October, including record net inflows of $9.6 billion in November so far. The turnaround follows nearly two years of sustained foreign outflows, which had pushed FPI ownership in Indian equities to a 12-year low.

Jefferies believes the recovery in foreign flows could have further room to run. FPI ownership in the BSE 500 has declined to 17.3%, its lowest level in 12 years, while domestic institutional investors' (DIIs) share has climbed to a 12-year high of 18.8%.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Further, 61% of the 70 large emerging market funds tracked by the brokerage, with a combined assets under management (AUM) of $370 billion, were underweight on India as of September 2026. This relatively light positioning leaves room for foreign investors to increase their allocations to Indian equities.

Financials Offer Catch-Up Opportunity

Among sectors, Jefferies sees financials offering significant catch-up potential as foreign investors remain underweight in the segment. FPIs' relative positioning in financials was 2.3 percentage points below its five-year average as of September 2026 and 6.2 percentage points below its peak overweight position in March 2023.

ALSO READ: Cummins Q2 Review: Motilal Oswal Sees 32% Upside Despite Margin Miss; Check Revised Target Price

The brokerage believes a recovery in foreign flows could benefit financial stocks disproportionately, given the scope for investors to rebuild positions in the sector.

Why Jefferies Prefers Large-Caps

The brokerage's preference for large-caps is also supported by recent market performance. Since mid-October, the Nifty 100 has gained 9%, compared with advances of 4% in mid-caps and 2% in small-caps.

Among large-cap stocks, 60% of companies with an FPI-to-DII ownership ratio above 1 have outperformed the Nifty 100 during this period.

Jefferies continues to favour FPI-heavy stocks, including HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, Bharti Airtel, Reliance Industries and Adani Ports & SEZ. Its broader preferred list also includes Lodha, DLF, Eternal, JSW Steel and GMR Airports.

According to the brokerage, a sustained recovery in foreign investment could disproportionately benefit large-cap stocks, reinforcing its preference for large-caps over mid- and small-caps.

ALSO READ: Stock Picks Today: ABB India, Cummins, Ashok Leyland, Tech Mahindra, Astral, And More On Brokerages' Radar

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.