Some of the world's wealthiest couples have seen their net worths change significantly following the end of their marriages. From multi-billion dollar share transfers to disputes over art collections and business holdings, these divorces have involved shocking sums of money.

Here is a look at some high-profile separations and the financial consequences related to them that sometimes run into billions of dollars:

1.Bill and Melinda Gates : $14.5 Billion+

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Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates announced their separation in May 2021 after 27 years of marriage. While their exact official divorce settlement remains undisclosed, Melinda received more than $2 billion in shares in 2021.

In 2024, Melinda announced her departure from the Gates Foundation under an agreement that included $12.5 billion for her philanthropic work. These figures account for the $14.5 billion plus estimate, although the latter amount was not part of a publicly confirmed divorce settlement.

The couple said they had reached an agreement on dividing their marital assets. Melinda did not seek spousal support, according to the divorce filing.

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2. Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie Scott : $38 Billion

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie Scott finalised their divorce in July 2019 after 25 years of marriage. Scott reportedly received approximately 4% of Amazon's outstanding shares, equivalent to 19.7 million shares at the time, valued at around $38.3 billion. Bezos retained a 12% stake and voting control over Scott's shares.

MacKenzie later pledged to donate at least half her wealth to charitable causes through the Giving Pledge. The settlement was particularly significant because it involved a substantial ownership stake in one of the world's biggest companies rather than simply a cash payout.

3. Alec and Jocelyn Wildenstein : $3.8 Billion

French-American billionaire art dealer Alec Wildenstein married Jocelyn Wildenstein in 1978. Their divorce was finalised in 1999 after 21 years of marriage.

Jocelyn reportedly received an initial $2.5 billion settlement, followed by annual payments of $100 million for 13 years. Their combined reported settlement reached approximately $3.8 billion.

Alec Wildenstein died in 2008 while his divorce settlement with Jocelyn became particularly well-known because of the enormous wealth involved and the public attention surrounding the divorce.

4. Rupert Murdoch and Anna Murdoch : $1.7 Billion

Media tycoon Rupert Murdoch and journalist Anna Murdoch ended their marriage in 1999 after spending more than three decades together. They had three children together.

Their settlement was widely reported as $1.7 billion, largely associated with News Corporation shares. However, the financial terms of their separation were never publicly disclosed, and the reported figure has constantly been questioned. The settlement was structured in a way that protected Murdoch's control over his media empire.

5. Bill and Sue Gross : $1.3 Billion

Billionaire investor Bill Gross was the co-founder of Pacific Investment Management Company which was one of the world's largest investment management firms at the time.

He got married to Sue Gross in 1985 and they had one son together. They were also known for their philanthropic activities through the William and Sue Gross Family Foundation.

Sue filed for divorce in November 2016 after approximately 31 years of marriage and reportedly received assets worth around $1.3 billion, including a $36 million property in Laguna Beach and half of the couple's extensive art collection.

Their divorce also made headlines over a Pablo Picasso painting, Le Repos, valued at approximately $25 million at the time. According to a 2018 Town & Country report, Sue won the painting in a coin toss during the division of their art collection.

Bill later alleged that the original painting had been replaced with a replica that Sue had painted herself. Sue acknowledged making a copy, and the matter became part of the wider post-divorce dispute over their artwork. The original painting was eventually sold at Sotheby's in 2018 for approximately $37 million.

These high profile separations demonstrate how the end of a marriage can reshape net worths, transfer significant corporate ownership and trigger complex disputes over assets that extend far beyond cash, particularly when you're as rich as a billionaire.

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