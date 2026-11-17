Brokerages are turning selective on Indian IT stocks, with subdued demand, uneven deal bookings and pressure on margins limiting the scope for a broad-based recovery. While artificial intelligence (AI)-led engagements are gaining traction, weakness in non-AI business and softer spending in the Hi-Tech vertical continue to weigh on the sector outlook.

Jefferies, in a note by analysts Akshat Agarwal and Ayush Bansal, said the September 2026 quarter showed an improvement in organic growth and net hiring, but soft deal bookings and rising subcontracting costs point to limited confidence in a sustained recovery. The brokerage sees limited scope for a sector re-rating after the recent share price rebound and prefers Coforge and Sagility.

Bank of America (BofA), meanwhile, prefers Coforge, Mphasis and Infosys. It sees BFSI as the strongest demand vertical, even as retail remains weak and spending in the Hi-Tech segment softens. The brokerage expects AI adoption to create medium-term opportunities through enterprise modernisation and business-process transformation, but does not see near-term earnings upgrades as likely.

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BofA also maintained its ‘Neutral' rating on Tech Mahindra, with a target price of Rs 1,870.

Jefferies Flags Subdued Demand, Rising Margin Risks

Jefferies said aggregate organic revenue growth for its coverage universe improved to 0.9% quarter-on-quarter in constant currency terms during the September quarter, or 1.2% including acquisitions. Growth was in line with its estimates, supported by an improvement in BFS, manufacturing and communications, media and technology (CMT) verticals.

Mid-sized IT companies continued to grow faster than their larger peers, with Coforge and Mphasis leading among the mid-cap firms. Among large companies, Tech Mahindra and HCLTech reported better growth than their peers. HCLTech's services business, Wipro and Tech Mahindra also reported revenue growth above expectations, while Hexaware fell short.

Aggregate operating margins expanded 25 basis points sequentially to 19.9%. However, Jefferies said the improvement was concentrated at HCLTech, Wipro and Tech Mahindra, which reported margin expansion of 130 basis points, 45 basis points and 35 basis points, respectively. Margins at other IT companies were largely flat.

The brokerage also flagged the steady rise in subcontracting costs even as employee costs as a share of revenue have declined over the past three quarters. It said this trend could indicate lower confidence among IT companies in the sustainability of growth.

Deal Bookings Remain Soft, AI Business Gains Traction

Aggregate deal bookings rose 3% year-on-year in the September quarter, while the trailing 12-month increase was just 1%, according to Jefferies. Infosys and Coforge reported strong growth in deal bookings, up 70% and 100%, respectively, helped by mega deals. HCLTech and Tech Mahindra also recorded growth of 25% in deal wins.

Bookings were weak at Wipro, LTIMindtree and Mphasis. Net hiring, however, improved, with aggregate headcount rising 1% sequentially. Wipro was the only company in Jefferies' coverage to report a decline in employee numbers.

AI revenues, which account for around 10% of the sector's aggregate revenue, grew 22.5% sequentially. Non-AI revenues declined 1%, suggesting that AI-related deflation is being largely offset by volume growth, Jefferies said.

The brokerage also highlighted a 2% decline in Hi-Tech revenue during the quarter, as clients in the vertical sought productivity benefits. It cautioned that if other sectors follow a similar pattern as technology adoption broadens, growth across the IT services industry could remain muted for longer.

Why Jefferies Prefers Coforge And Sagility

Jefferies said the recent rebound in IT stocks has reduced the scope for further valuation re-rating. IT stocks have risen by as much as 20% since October, barring IKS, which declined 8%, while valuations are pricing in 0-14% constant-currency organic growth over FY26-FY36, according to the brokerage.

It also flagged the recent appreciation in the rupee as a potential risk to margins and earnings estimates. With growth and earnings trajectories diverging across companies, Jefferies prefers a bottom-up approach and names Coforge and Sagility as its preferred picks.

BofA Sees BFSI Demand Holding Up, Stays Cautious On Near-term Upgrades

BofA's preferred stocks are Coforge, Mphasis and Infosys. The brokerage sees BFSI as the strongest demand vertical, while retail remains weak and Hi-Tech spending has softened.

It expects AI adoption to expand beyond individual use cases into enterprise modernisation and business-process transformation, creating opportunities over the medium term. However, subdued organic growth among large-cap IT companies and uneven deal wins are likely to limit near-term earnings upgrades.

On Tech Mahindra, BofA maintained its Neutral rating and target price of Rs 1,870. It said vertical-specific AI solutions, proprietary large language model capabilities and modernisation programmes could support a gradual acceleration in revenue.

Management sees scope for further EBIT margin expansion beyond FY27, supported by employee pyramid optimisation and a higher share of fixed-price execution. Potential acquisitions in financial services, healthcare and global capability centre capabilities could also strengthen growth, although BofA said the stock's valuation limits the upside.

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