Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana is enjoying a strong second week at the box office, continuing its lead over Rajinikanth's Jailer 2, Suriya's Scene and Nayanthara's Mookuthi Amman 2.

While the four films have recorded varying performances across domestic and overseas markets, here's a look at how they compare in terms of Week 2 collections.

Week 2 Net Collection: Who Leads?

Ramayana continues to dominate the second-week race, with collections remaining strong through Day 12. It earned Rs 48.10 crore on Day 9, Rs 72.90 crore on Day 10, Rs 75 crore on Day 11 and Rs 32 crore on Day 12. Its total Week 2 India net collection reached Rs 228 crore, according to Sacnilk estimates.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Jailer 2 wrapped up its second week with Rs 95.55 crore net. The film collected Rs 14.50 crore on Day 9 and Rs 24.15 crore on Day 10, before reaching its second-week peak of Rs 25.70 crore on Day 11. Its collections then dropped to Rs 9.45 crore on Day 12, Rs 8.30 crore on Day 13, Rs 7.20 crore on Day 14 and Rs 6.25 crore on Day 15.

Scene earned Rs 27.65 crore net during Days 8 to 11 of its second week. It opened the period with Rs 6 crore on Day 8, followed by Rs 9.50 crore on Day 9 and Rs 9.30 crore on Day 10. However, the film's collection fell to Rs 2.85 crore on Day 11.

Mookuthi Amman 2 recorded Rs 2.56 crore net across Days 8 to 11. Its daily earnings stood at Rs 47 lakh on Day 8, Rs 86 lakh on Day 9 and Rs 87 lakh on Day 10. The film collected Rs 36 lakh on Day 11.

Week 2 Worldwide Earnings Compared

Ramayana continues to hold a commanding lead over the other films in the worldwide box-office race, with Jailer 2 taking the second position.

Across Days 9 to 12, Ramayana earned Rs 272.20 crore gross in India and added Rs 134.50 crore from overseas markets. This pushed its second-week worldwide collection to Rs 406.70 crore.

Jailer 2 registered a worldwide gross of Rs 161.50 crore during its full second week. Of this, Rs 111.50 crore came from the domestic market, while overseas territories contributed Rs 50 crore.

Scene collected Rs 32.10 crore gross in India between Days 8 and 11. With an estimated overseas collection of Rs 6.50 crore, its worldwide earnings for the period reached Rs 38.60 crore.

Mookuthi Amman 2, on the other hand, grossed Rs 2.93 crore in India across Days 8 to 11. Its overseas and worldwide collection figures are yet to be reported.

Language-Wise Earnings

Ramayana's Hindi version leads its language-wise domestic performance with Rs 606.10 crore, followed by Kannada at Rs 65.10 crore, Telugu at Rs 50.90 crore, Tamil at Rs 36.30 crore and Malayalam at Rs 34.30 crore.

For Jailer 2, Tamil remains the biggest contributor with Rs 328.75 crore, followed by Telugu at Rs 86.29 crore, Hindi at Rs 51.66 crore and Kannada at Rs 8.32 crore.

Scene has earned Rs 112 crore from its Tamil version and Rs 27.35 crore from Telugu. Meanwhile, Mookuthi Amman 2 has collected Rs 19.33 crore from Tamil and Rs 1.16 crore from Telugu.

ALSO READ | Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 12: Weekday Slump Hits Ranbir's Film, Earnings Drop By Over 50%

Latest India And Worldwide Collection

Ramayana remains the top performer among the four films, collecting Rs 792.25 crore net and Rs 947.25 crore gross in India by Day 12. Its overseas earnings stand at Rs 490 crore, taking the worldwide total to Rs 1,437.25 crore.

Jailer 2 has earned Rs 475.02 crore net and Rs 555.44 crore gross in India after 33 days. With Rs 277.10 crore from overseas markets, its worldwide collection has reached Rs 832.54 crore. Its early Day 34 estimate is Rs 10.07 lakh net.

Scene has collected Rs 139.35 crore net and Rs 161.85 crore gross in India after 11 days. Its overseas collection of Rs 86 crore takes the worldwide total to Rs 247.85 crore.

Mookuthi Amman 2 has earned Rs 20.49 crore net and Rs 23.65 crore gross in India in 11 days. Its overseas and worldwide collection figures are not available.

Box Office Summary

Overall, Ramayana remains far ahead of the competition, leading both the Week 2 and cumulative worldwide box-office charts. Jailer 2 holds the second spot, while Scene continues to add to its total with a steady performance. Mookuthi Amman 2 trails the three films in collections.

With their theatrical runs continuing, the coming days will determine how long each film can sustain its box-office momentum.

ALSO READ | Ramayana Wants A China Release. What Happens Once Beijing Says Yes?

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.