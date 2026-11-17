Nitesh Tiwari is Rs 633 crore away from breaking his own box-office record. Ramayana: Part 1 has grossed Rs 1,437.25 crore worldwide through Monday, November 16, against the Rs 2,070.30 crore benchmark set by Dangal, according to Sacnilk.

The market that gave his wrestling drama Rs 1,305.29 crore has yet to see his epic. And before the Chinese audience gets a vote, Beijing's censors get one.

The November release window floated over the summer has passed. Sacnilk reported on November 15 that Ramayana had been submitted for mainland Chinese censor clearance, with a release targeted for January to March 2027. The proposed window also covers Russia, Japan and South Korea. China has yet to approve the film or set a date.

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A Rs 75 Crore Sunday Gives Way to a Rs 32 Crore Monday

Ramayana earned Rs 32 crore net in India on Day 12, down 57.3% from Sunday's Rs 75 crore. Occupancy fell to 25.3% across 22,395 shows. Hindi brought in Rs 23.75 crore, followed by Malayalam at Rs 2.85 crore, Kannada at Rs 2 crore, Tamil at Rs 1.90 crore and Telugu at Rs 1.50 crore. Through Day 11, Hindi accounted for 76.6% of the film's India net.

Overseas markets added Rs 10 crore on Monday, taking the foreign gross to Rs 490 crore. India gross stood at Rs 947.25 crore, bringing the worldwide total to Rs 1,437.25 crore.

The advance-booking numbers pointed to a softer Tuesday. By midnight, Sacnilk had tracked Rs 13.87 crore in gross pre-sales for Day 13, including blocked seats, against Rs 16.93 crore on its Day 12 tracker. Excluding blocked seats, Tuesday's advance stood at Rs 9.95 crore, with about 5.30 lakh tickets tracked across 23,326 shows and occupancy at 10%. Day 14 had Rs 11.18 crore in advance bookings at the time of the snapshot.

Hindi accounted for Rs 9.48 crore, or 68% of Tuesday's advance. Standard 3D led standard 2D by Rs 7.38 crore to Rs 4.81 crore. Maharashtra led the state and territory figures at Rs 1.94 crore, followed by Delhi at Rs 1.83 crore and Karnataka at Rs 1.53 crore. NCR topped the city markets.

The Father and Daughters Who Took China by Storm

Dangal earned Rs 387.38 crore net in India after opening in December 2016. Then it opened in mainland China on May 5, 2017, as Shuaijiao Ba Baba, or Let's Wrestle, Dad. It opened to $12.5 million and went on to earn $193.05 million there, according to Box Office Mojo.

Word of mouth did the work. Dangal overtook Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 in its second weekend, with Asia in Cinema tracking a 294% week-on-week jump. Its footprint grew from about 7,000 screens to more than 10,000. China Daily reported that the country then admitted just 34 foreign films a year under its revenue-sharing quota, most of them from Hollywood.

A father training his daughters to wrestle gave Chinese audiences a story they could argue about long after leaving the theatre. Viewers saw their own debates about gender and family in the Phogats' household. China ultimately contributed about 63% of Dangal's worldwide gross. That helps explain why its record has outlasted films such as Dhurandhar 2 and Baahubali 2, which earned more in India.

The China figures tell their own story. After Dangal's Rs 1,305.29 crore came Secret Superstar at Rs 757.10 crore, Andhadhun at Rs 333.62 crore, Bajrangi Bhaijaan at Rs 295.76 crore and Hindi Medium at Rs 219.17 crore, according to Sacnilk. Baahubali 2, the closest comparison for an Indian epic of this scale, made Rs 80.56 crore there.

How the November Release Slipped

The first reports came on July 13, when News Karnataka described plans for a mainland release and a Golden Week promotional tour, subject to clearance from authorities and exhibitors . On August 13, NewsBytes reported that Sony had announced a November release on Weibo under the title Ramayana: The Legend of the Prince. Three days later, it reported that the cut prepared for China would run 33 minutes shorter to meet local content rules.

By November 7, the date that had firmed up was in Hong Kong. Sacnilk reported a November 12 opening there in Hindi with Chinese and English subtitles, with Sony exploring a wider rollout. Pinkvilla reported on November 11 that there was still no mainland date. Four days later came Sacnilk's update on the censor submission and the early 2027 target.

A mainland opening would come after a long lull for Hindi cinema. The Free Press Journal reported that no Hindi film had opened there for several years . NewsBytes traced the cooling of interest in Indian cinema to the period after the 2020 Galwan Valley clash.

What Would It Take to Beat Dangal?

If Ramayana had to make up the entire gap in China, it would need just under half of Dangal's China gross. Every crore it adds in India or other overseas markets reduces that target.

Sony's pitch in China has leaned on Tiwari's connection to Dangal, according to Sacnilk. Trade analyst Akshaye Rathi has discussed a possible release on 20,000 to 25,000 screens. At the upper end, that would be more than twice the footprint Dangal built during its run. A shorter cut could help the film secure clearance, while a big opening would put it in front of audiences across the country from day one. A freeze on approvals for new Japanese films since November 2025, reported by Variety India, could also mean less competition from Japanese releases for premium screens.

Foreign films can still break through. Sacnilk points to Zootopia 2 and Spider-Man: Brand New Day as examples. Still, Chinese films accounted for more than 80% of the country's box office in 2025 and have retained the majority in 2026. And a wide release can get Ramayana into theatres. Word of mouth will decide how long it stays there.

Sacnilk calls a Dangal-like run “a massive ask”. The first test is how much of the epic, including its devotional material, makes it through the censor process. The bigger test comes after the lights go down. Chinese audiences understood what the Phogat sisters were fighting for. Tiwari now has to make viewers meeting Rama, Sita and Ravana for the first time care just as much.

Ramayana box-office and advance-booking figures are Sacnilk estimates and may differ from producer figures. Sacnilk counts the film's first week as eight days.

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