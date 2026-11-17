Ashok Leyland's growth outlook remains supported by healthy commercial vehicle demand, improving freight rates, and a recovery in exports, according to brokerages Kotak Institutional Equities and Goldman Sachs. However, rising commodity costs could weigh on margins in the near term. While Kotak has lowered its rating on the stock to Add from Buy, Goldman Sachs has retained its Neutral stance. Both brokerages have raised their earnings estimates for the automaker.

Key Highlights

Revenue: Revenue from operations rose 39.4% YoY to Rs 13,364 crore from Rs 9,588 crore.

Revenue from operations rose 39.4% YoY to Rs 13,364 crore from Rs 9,588 crore. Net Profit: Net profit increased 12.7% YoY to Rs 869 crore from Rs 771 crore.

Net profit increased 12.7% YoY to Rs 869 crore from Rs 771 crore. Ebitda: Ebitda rose 16.2% YoY to Rs 1,350 crore from Rs 1,162 crore.

Ebitda rose 16.2% YoY to Rs 1,350 crore from Rs 1,162 crore. Ebitda Margin: Ebitda margin contracted to 10.1% from 12.1% a year ago.

Ebitda margin contracted to 10.1% from 12.1% a year ago. Commercial Vehicle Volumes: Total volumes increased 32% YoY to 64,677 units.

Total volumes increased 32% YoY to 64,677 units. Dividend: The company declared an interim dividend of Rs 1 per share, with Nov. 20 fixed as the record date.

Also Read: Ashok Leyland Q2 Results: Profit Rises 12.7% To Rs 869 Crore, Dividend Declared; Check Record Date

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What Brokerages Say On Ashok Leyland

Kotak Institutional Equities: Downgrades To Add From Buy

Kotak downgraded Ashok Leyland to Add from Buy, with a target price of Rs 180.

The brokerage expects domestic commercial vehicle volumes to grow at a mid-teens pace in fiscal 2027, supported by replacement demand, improving fleet profitability, and infrastructure activity.

Higher-tonnage vehicles, an export recovery, and expansion in defence, spares, and power solutions are expected to support revenue and margin growth from calendar year 2027.

Kotak expects Ashok Leyland to deliver a volume CAGR of 7–8% between fiscal 2026 and fiscal 2029.

The brokerage raised its fiscal 2027–29 EPS estimates by 1–2%, although higher commodity costs could weigh on near-term margins.

Goldman Sachs: Maintains Neutral

Goldman Sachs maintained its Neutral rating on Ashok Leyland, with a target price of Rs 161.

The brokerage expects volumes to grow at a low-to-mid-teens pace in fiscal 2027, supported by resilient commercial vehicle demand and improving freight rates.

An export recovery and normalisation of operations at Ras Al Khaimah are expected to support growth.

Goldman Sachs expects commodity inflation to keep margins range-bound in the near term and has raised its fiscal 2027–29 EPS estimates.

Reconciliation of loan balances at Hinduja Leyland Finance remains an unresolved risk.

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