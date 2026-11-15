Ashok Leyland Q2 Results: Profit Rises 12.7% To Rs 869 Crore, Dividend Declared; Check Record Date

Ashok Leyland Q2 Results: Ashok Leyland announced Its July-September quarter results for fiscal 2026-27 (Q2FY27) on Sunday, Nov. 15, reporting a rise of 12.7% in net porfit to Rs 869 crore, compared to Rs 771 crore in the corresponding period last year. The multinational automobile manufacturer's revenue from operations in the second quarter of current fiscal rose 39.4% to Rs 13,364 crore market demand and better price realisation and mix, compared to Rs 9,588 crore in the year-ago period.

Commercial vehicle (CV) volumes surged 32% to 64,677 units, compared with 49,116 units in the corresponding quarter last year. ''Both the medium and heavy commercial vehicle (MHCV) and light commercial vehicle (LCV) industry witnessed healthy growth during Q2. Ashok Leyland outperformed the industry in the MHCV segment, registering a 44% year-on-year growth in volumes to 37,958 units, compared with 26,307 units in the corresponding quarter last year, against industry growth of 39%,'' said the Chennai-headquartered company in its regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.

In the LCV segment, volumes grew by 21% to 21,371 units, up from 17,697 units in the previous year. The domestic MHCV truck volumes surged 48% significantly outpacing industry growth of 41%. The operating profit or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) rose 16.2% to Rs 1,350 crore compared to Rs 1,162 crore in the same period last year. EBITDA margin shrunk to 10.1% from 12.1% in the year-ago period. The flagship company of the Hinduja Group also declared an interim dividend of Rs 1 for FY27. The record date for the dividend is fixed on Friday, Nov. 20.

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The performance translated into a domestic truck market share of 31.5%, representing a gain of 1.5% during the quarter (excludes defence). Ashok Leyland also maintained its market share in the bus segment (excludes EV buses). In the LCV business, VAHAN market share in the addressable segments improved to 13.6%, reflecting a year-an-year gain of 0.3%. Export volumes for the quarter stood at 5,102 units, registering a 7% year-on-year increase.

Ashok Leyland introduced new offerings across the Tipper, Bus, Haulage and LCV segments during the quarter. The company ended the quarter with a net cash of Rs 3, 546 crore as against Rs 990 crore of cash in the same period last year.

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