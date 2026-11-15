Bangladesh Tour Of South Africa 2026 Schedule: Full Fixtures, Dates, Venues And Match Timings

Bangladesh are set to tour South Africa for a multi-format series, featuring two Test matches, three One Day Internationals (ODIs) and three Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is).

The tour will begin on November 15, 2026, with the opening Test at the DP World Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

The Test series will be followed by the three-match ODI series, which will begin on December 1.

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The tour will conclude with the T20I series, with the third and final match scheduled to be played on December 13 at SuperSport Park in Centurion. A total of eight matches will be played across seven venues in South Africa.

Bangladesh Tour Of South Africa 2026: Full Schedule

The Bangladesh tour of South Africa will begin with the first Test on November 15, followed by the second Test from November 23.

The three-match ODI series will take place between December 1 and December 7, while the T20I series will be played from December 10 to December 13.

Bangladesh Tour Of South Africa 2026: Test Series Schedule