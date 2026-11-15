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Bangladesh Tour Of South Africa 2026 Schedule: Full Fixtures, Dates, Venues And Match Timings

Bangladesh will play two Tests, three ODIs and three T20Is during their tour of South Africa, which begins on November 15.

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Bangladesh Tour Of South Africa 2026 Schedule: Full Fixtures, Dates, Venues And Match Timings
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Bangladesh are set to tour South Africa for a multi-format series, featuring two Test matches, three One Day Internationals (ODIs) and three Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is).

The tour will begin on November 15, 2026, with the opening Test at the DP World Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

The Test series will be followed by the three-match ODI series, which will begin on December 1.

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The tour will conclude with the T20I series, with the third and final match scheduled to be played on December 13 at SuperSport Park in Centurion. A total of eight matches will be played across seven venues in South Africa.

Bangladesh Tour Of South Africa 2026: Full Schedule

The Bangladesh tour of South Africa will begin with the first Test on November 15, followed by the second Test from November 23.

The three-match ODI series will take place between December 1 and December 7, while the T20I series will be played from December 10 to December 13.

Bangladesh Tour Of South Africa 2026: Test Series Schedule

MatchDateVenueTime (IST)
1st TestNovember 15-19DP World Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg1:30 PM
2nd TestNovember 23-27SuperSport Park, Centurion1:30 PM

Bangladesh Tour Of South Africa 2026: ODI Series Schedule

MatchDateVenueTime (IST)
1st ODIDecember 1Buffalo Park, East London5:00 PM
2nd ODIDecember 4St George's Park, Gqeberha5:00 PM
3rd ODIDecember 7Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town5:00 PM

Bangladesh Tour Of South Africa 2026: T20I Series Schedule

MatchDateVenueTime (IST)
1st T20IDecember 10Kimberley Oval, Kimberley9:30 PM
2nd T20IDecember 12Willowmoore Park, Benoni6:00 PM
3rd T20IDecember 13SuperSport Park, Centurion6:00 PM

Bangladesh Tour Of South Africa 2026: Venues

The eight matches will be played across seven venues in South Africa. These include:

  1. DP World Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

  2. SuperSport Park, Centurion

  3. Buffalo Park Cricket Stadium, East London

  4. Dafabet St George's Park, Gqeberha

  5. World Sports Betting Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town

  6. Kimberley Oval, Kimberley

  7. Willowmoore Park, Benoni

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Where To Watch Bangladesh Tour Of South Africa 2026 Live In India?

The Bangladesh tour of South Africa 2026 will be available for live streaming on the FanCode app and website in India.

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Bangladesh Tour Of South Africa 2026 Schedule: Full Fixtures, Dates, Venues And Match Timings

Bangladesh Tour Of South Africa 2026 Schedule: Full Fixtures, Dates, Venues And Match Timings

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