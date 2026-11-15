Bangladesh Tour Of South Africa 2026 Schedule: Full Fixtures, Dates, Venues And Match Timings

Bangladesh are set to tour South Africa for a multi-format series, featuring two Test matches, three One Day Internationals (ODIs) and three Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is).
The tour will begin on November 15, 2026, with the opening Test at the DP World Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.
The Test series will be followed by the three-match ODI series, which will begin on December 1.
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The tour will conclude with the T20I series, with the third and final match scheduled to be played on December 13 at SuperSport Park in Centurion. A total of eight matches will be played across seven venues in South Africa.
Bangladesh Tour Of South Africa 2026: Full Schedule
The Bangladesh tour of South Africa will begin with the first Test on November 15, followed by the second Test from November 23.
The three-match ODI series will take place between December 1 and December 7, while the T20I series will be played from December 10 to December 13.
Bangladesh Tour Of South Africa 2026: Test Series Schedule
|Match
|Date
|Venue
|Time (IST)
|1st Test
|November 15-19
|DP World Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
|1:30 PM
|2nd Test
|November 23-27
|SuperSport Park, Centurion
|1:30 PM
Bangladesh Tour Of South Africa 2026: ODI Series Schedule
|Match
|Date
|Venue
|Time (IST)
|1st ODI
|December 1
|Buffalo Park, East London
|5:00 PM
|2nd ODI
|December 4
|St George's Park, Gqeberha
|5:00 PM
|3rd ODI
|December 7
|Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town
|5:00 PM
Bangladesh Tour Of South Africa 2026: T20I Series Schedule
|Match
|Date
|Venue
|Time (IST)
|1st T20I
|December 10
|Kimberley Oval, Kimberley
|9:30 PM
|2nd T20I
|December 12
|Willowmoore Park, Benoni
|6:00 PM
|3rd T20I
|December 13
|SuperSport Park, Centurion
|6:00 PM
Bangladesh Tour Of South Africa 2026: Venues
The eight matches will be played across seven venues in South Africa. These include:
DP World Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
SuperSport Park, Centurion
Buffalo Park Cricket Stadium, East London
Dafabet St George's Park, Gqeberha
World Sports Betting Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town
Kimberley Oval, Kimberley
Willowmoore Park, Benoni
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Where To Watch Bangladesh Tour Of South Africa 2026 Live In India?
The Bangladesh tour of South Africa 2026 will be available for live streaming on the FanCode app and website in India.
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