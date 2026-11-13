David Warner Accuses Pat Cummins Of Throwing Usman Khawaja 'Under The Bus' Over Sandpapergate

Former Australia opener David Warner has come out in support of his childhood friend Usman Khawaja after Pat Cummins rejected the latter's claims about the 2018 Sandpapergate controversy.

Warner accused the Australia captain of throwing Khawaja "under the bus" and insisted that what his former opening partner wrote in his autobiography was "true".

The controversy resurfaced after Khawaja's autobiography, Sabr, brought fresh attention to the infamous ball-tampering scandal that rocked Australian cricket during the team's 2018 tour of South Africa.

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In his book, Khawaja claimed that the entire Australian team knew about the plan to tamper with the ball using sandpaper. However, Cummins strongly rejected the allegations during a press conference in Sydney on Friday, calling them "utter nonsense".

The Australia skipper also accused Khawaja of being "casual and flippant" about the impact the scandal had on the lives of those involved.

Warner, one of three players sanctioned by Cricket Australia for the incident, was disappointed by Cummins' response. He also supported Khawaja's version, adding that the former batter had told the truth about what happened on the South Africa tour.

"I still stick by Uzzy and what he's written in that book, because it is the truth, and I really, really support him," Warner said on Fox Cricket ahead of Australia's first ODI against England.

"I actually feel for him at the moment. I actually feel that today, the captain threw Uzzy under the bus, and I'm very, very disappointed about that.

"All three of us have paid a big price in this thing. I hadn't spoken about it in eight years, but at the end of the day, we've got to live with these consequences daily. We've been served a life punishment," he added.

What Happened In The 2018 Sandpapergate Scandal?

The ball-tampering controversy came to light during the third Test between Australia and South Africa in Cape Town in March 2018. Then-captain Steve Smith, Cameron Bancroft and Warner were found to be involved in the incident and were handed bans of varying lengths by Cricket Australia.

"When other people talk about how they've been affected by it, there's nothing worse for me, Steve and Cam, who have to walk out there every day and we cop abuse.

"Yes, we accepted it, but at the end of the day, my wife and I paid the greatest price. We lost a baby during that time. That's why it really hurts me the most until the truth is accepted," he said.

The scandal led to Smith losing the captaincy, while Warner and Bancroft also faced suspensions. The incident remains one of the most controversial episodes in Australian cricket.

Justin Langer Hopes Sandpapergate Debate Ends

Meanwhile, former Australia head coach Justin Langer has called for an end to the renewed debate surrounding the scandal.

Langer, who took charge of the Australian team after the Sandpapergate controversy, expressed hope that everyone would move on from the episode at the earliest.

"I think he (Cummins) did what he had to do. Strong leaders, they stand up ... the captain stood up and Mitch Marsh stood up yesterday," Langer told SEN.

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"Hopefully, that'll put some sort of line in the sand, because we have to move on. There's too many people being hurt in Australian cricket, and that includes the Australian public.

"We have to draw a line in the sand somewhere ... whether the press conference today is going to help that or hinder that, time will tell," said Langer.

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