Shriram Properties Profit Up Multifold, Revenue Down 11%

Shriram Properties Ltd. reported a 151.2% increase in net profit to Rs 21.6 crore in the September quarter of financial year 2027 (Q2FY27), compared with Rs 8.6 crore in the corresponding quarter last year (Q2FY26).

Revenue from operations or top line declined 10.6% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 183.6 crore in Q2FY27, from Rs 205.3 crore in the year-ago period.

At the operating level, the company reported an earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) loss of Rs 26.3 crore, compared with a loss of Rs 5.1 crore a year ago.

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Shriram Properties Q2 Results Highlights (Cons, YoY)

Net Profit at Rs 21.6 crore vs Rs 8.6 crore YoY

Revenue Down 10.6% at Rs 183.6 crore vs Rs 205.3 crore YoY

Ebitda Loss at Rs 26.3 crore vs Loss of Rs 5.1 crore YoY

Shriram Properties Share Price Movement

Shriram Properties Ltd.'s share price saw a 3.34% downturn to settle at Rs 70.64 at the end of the day's trade, compared to a 0.61% rise of the NSE Nifty 50.

The stock opened at Rs 999.00, compared to its previous close of Rs 1,003.80. During today's trading session, Shriram Fin share price moved in the range of Rs 965.00 to Rs 999.00.

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Looking at its last 52-week performance, the stock has touched a low of Rs 803.90 and a high of Rs 1,153.70. On the performance front, Shriram Fin share price is up 19.04% on a year-on-year basis.

The market capitalisation of Shriram Finance is Rs 1.19 lakh crore, with a P/E ratio of 21.91.

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