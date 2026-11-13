Meet The 25-Year-Old IITian Whose Startup Is Fighting Food Wastage And Climate Change

Yotuh Energy, a climate-tech startup co-founded by 25-year IITian Shaivee Malik, is going viral for developing technology that revolutionises cold-chain transportation by keeping perishable goods fresh without relying on truck engines.

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Malik is a 25-year-old biotechnology graduate of IIT Delhi, who founded the company in 2022 with her former teammates, Vivek Mahindrakar and Dharmik Bapodara. Her company has built a battery-powered refrigeration system for transport vehicles that operates independently of the truck's engine.

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The idea emerged from their experience with IIT Delhi's Formula Racing team, Axlr8r, where Malik served as associate team captain. The founders identified India's cold-chain sector as an important area for innovation due to food wastage and inadequate refrigeration infrastructure. They also wanted to focus on climate related challenges.

As a result, they came up with the idea of a battery-powered refrigeration system for transport vehicles. The system uses a lithium-ion battery and can provide cooling for approximately six to eight hours on a single charge. One of the most efficient features of this technology is its ability to cool the system even when the truck's engine is off. This helps in preventing unnecessary diesel consumption during idling.

According to The Economic Times, the innovation works together on three critical aspects: it can run for six to eight hours on a single charge, claims to cut refrigeration costs by 75%, while also reducing diesel use and carbon emissions.

The technology can also maintain cooling if a vehicle breaks down and uses door sensors to adjust refrigeration when the doors are opened. The report added that it is compatible with both conventional diesel trucks and electric vehicles, making it suitable for different types of transport fleets.

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Yotuh Energy was originally registered in Delhi before moving to Chennai for an incubation programme at IIT Madras. The company's name is derived from Sanskrit and refers to the act of cleaning.

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