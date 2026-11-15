CNG Gets Costlier In Mumbai, MMR From Nov 15 In Eighth Hike This Year: Check New Rates

The rates of compressed natural gas have gone up once again in Mumbai Metropolitan Region amid mounting pressure on gas procurement costs due to the West Asia conflict. In what is the eighth hike of 2026, Mahanagar Gas Ltd. has increased prices by Rs 1.5 to Rs 91.5 per kg, effective from today onwards.

MGL has attributed the rate hike to developments in West Asia, which have made procurement of gas more difficult, lower allocation of domestic natural gas, and greater reliance on Regasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG). In a statement the OMC said that the increase was necessary.

Imported RLNG is linked to international price benchmarks, exposing procurement costs to fluctuations in global energy markets and making them more vulnerable.

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MGL also highlighted that the price increase would partially offset higher input costs while ensuring uninterrupted CNG supplies. The company added that it was continuing efforts to optimise costs and pass on benefits to consumers.

In the beginning of the year, CNG was priced at Rs 80.50 per kg, marking a nearly 14% increase with the latest revision. The hikes have added to fuel expenses for autorickshaw and taxi operators, private motorists and public transport vehicles.

Before this, CNG prices were increased in the beginning of the month on November 1, 2026 by Rs 1. Since the start of September, CNG prices have risen by Rs 5.50 per kg.

In September MGL had hiked PNG rates along with CNG as well, the latest revision in prices does not include PNG.

"In view of the ongoing crisis in the Middle East, which has resulted in a significant increase in input gas prices linked to international indices, MGL has announced a revision in the prices of CNG," MGL said in the September. press release

Consequently, MGL had increased CNG price by Rs 2/kg to Rs 88 in Mumbai, while domestic PNG price rises by Rs 1/SCM effective from today onwards (Sept. 1).

A Tale Of Eight Hikes

The year started with CNG priced at Rs 80.50 per kg by MGL, following which It raised rates by 50 paise per kg in February and by Rs 1 per kg in April.

Two further increases of Rs 2 per kg each followed in May, after that another Rs 2 per kg hike in September took the price to Rs 88 per kg. The company subsequently increased rates by Rs 1 per kg in October and again on November 1.

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