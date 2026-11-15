Rs 1,000 Crore Box Office Club: Ramayana Earns Big, A Look At 11 Films To Achieve Worldwide Feat

Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, has crossed Rs 1,000 crore worldwide within eight days of its release. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film has become the 11th Indian movie to reach this box-office milestone.

Ramayana earned around Rs 945 crore worldwide in its first seven days. It added an estimated Rs 85 crore on Day 8, taking its total collection past Rs 1,030 crore, according to Sacnilk estimates.

Highest-Grossing Indian Films: Ramayana Ranks 11th

Aamir Khan's Dangal (2016) tops the list with a worldwide collection of Rs 2,070 crore. Dhurandhar 2 (2026) follows with Rs 1,813.40 crore, while Prabhas' Baahubali 2 (2017) holds the third spot with Rs 1,788 crore.

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The list also includes Pushpa 2 (2024) with Rs 1,742 crore, Dhurandhar (2025) with Rs 1,307.35 crore, RRR (2022) with Rs 1,230 crore, KGF: Chapter 2 (2022) with Rs 1,215 crore, Jawan (2023) with Rs 1,160 crore, Pathaan (2023) with Rs 1,055 crore and Kalki 2898 AD (2024) with Rs 1,042.25 crore.

Released in 2026, Ramayana has entered the list at number 11 with an estimated worldwide collection of over Rs 1,030 crore in just eight days.

Ramayana Third-Fastest To Rs 1,000 Crore

Ramayana has reached the Rs 1,000 crore mark faster than most Indian films. It is now the third-fastest Indian movie to achieve this feat, after Pushpa 2 and Dhurandhar 2, both of which crossed the milestone in seven days.

In comparison, Baahubali 2 took around 10 to 11 days to reach the same figure. Ramayana managed it in just eight days.

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Ranbir Kapoor's First Rs 1,000 Crore Film

The film's success is also a big milestone for Ranbir Kapoor. Ramayana is his first film to cross Rs 1,000 crore worldwide. It has also gone past the lifetime worldwide collection of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, which was previously his highest-grossing film.

How Did Ramayana Achieve This Feat?

Nitesh Tiwari directorial has received a strong response from audiences in India and overseas. Its release in multiple languages and the Diwali holiday period have also helped bring viewers to theatres across different markets.

The presence of Sai Pallavi and Yash has also helped the film reach a wider audience. With its first week over, all eyes are now on the second weekend. The film's collections in the coming days will show whether it can continue to draw audiences post Diwali buzz.

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