10 Days, Rs 685 Crore: Ramayana Box Office Collection Sees 51% Jump In Net Earning

Ramayana: Part One continues its strong theatrical run, drawing audiences to cinemas across India and overseas. The mythological drama witnessed a 51.6% jump in collections on its second Saturday.

Day 10 Box Office Collection

The Nitesh Tiwari-directed film, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, collected Rs 72.90 crore net across 23,451 shows in India on Day 10.

Its total India net collection has now reached Rs 685.60 crore, while the domestic gross stands at Rs 819.50 crore, according to Sacnilk estimate.

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The film added an estimated Rs 30 crore in overseas gross collections on Day 10, bringing its international total to Rs 408.50 crore. With this, Ramayana has recorded a worldwide gross collection of Rs 1,228 crore within 10 days of its theatrical release.

Ramayana generated an average of Rs 32,454 from each of its 22,031 shows on Day 10.

Language-Wise Earnings

On Day 10, the Hindi version led the collections with Rs 53.75 crore, followed by Kannada with Rs 5.40 crore. Malayalam and Tamil contributed Rs 4.75 crore each, while Telugu added Rs 4.25 crore.

In its first 10 days, the Hindi version has collected Rs 527.25 crore, accounting for 76.9% of the film's total India net earnings. The Kannada version has contributed Rs 57.35 crore, followed by Telugu with Rs 44.90 crore. Tamil has earned Rs 29.65 crore, while Malayalam has collected Rs 26.45 crore.

10-Day Box Office Performance

Ramayana opened in theatres on November 5 with an India net collection of Rs 64.85 crore and a domestic gross of Rs 77.50 crore. On Day 2, it earned Rs 48.05 crore net, registering a 25.9% decline.

The film recovered on its first Saturday, collecting Rs 69.80 crore, a 45.3% increase. It then earned Rs 56.15 crore on Sunday.

Day 5 witnessed a major surge, with collections rising 91.5% to Rs 107.50 crore net, its highest single-day collection so far. It followed this with Rs 94.10 crore on Day 6 and Rs 70.65 crore on Day 7.

On Day 8, the film earned Rs 53.50 crore, followed by Rs 48.10 crore on its second Friday. The collections bounced back on Saturday, with earnings rising 51.6% to Rs 72.90 crore.

With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 685.60 crore, while its worldwide gross has crossed Rs 1,228 crore in 10 days.

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About The Film

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana: Part One was released in theatres on November 5.

The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The ensemble cast also includes Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Sunny Deol, Arun Govil as King Dasharath and Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi.

The first instalment traces Rama's journey from his birth and marriage to Sita to his exile from Ayodhya, leading up to Ravana's abduction of Sita. It concludes with Rama's vow to rescue her, setting the stage for the conflict in the second part.

The two-part cinematic adaptation features music by Oscar-winning composers A R Rahman and Hans Zimmer, while the action choreography is led by Terry Notary and Guy Norris.

The second instalment will focus on Rama's mission to rescue Sita and introduce Lord Hanuman, portrayed by Sunny Deol. The sequel is scheduled to release during Diwali 2028.

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