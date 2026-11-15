Scene Box Office Collection Day 9: Gross Earnings Near Rs 150 Crore As Surya's Film Sees 58% Surge

Jithu Madhavan's directorial Scene witnessed a box office boost on its second Saturday, showing signs of recovery after a weekday slowdown. Collections surged by 58.3% compared to the previous day.

Day 9 Box Office Collection

Scene collected Rs 9.50 crore net in India on Day 9. With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 127.20 crore, while its domestic gross stands at Rs 147.75 crore, according to Sacnilk estimates.

The film added an estimated Rs 5 crore from overseas markets on Day 9, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 79.50 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 227.25 crore in nine days.

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Scene sold approximately 7.16 lakh tickets on Day 9, taking its total ticket sales to over 95.38 lakh.

Language-Wise Earnings

The Tamil version contributed Rs 7.25 crore net on Day 9, while the Telugu version collected Rs 2.25 crore.

In the first nine days, the Tamil version has collected Rs 102.85 crore net, accounting for 80.9% of the film's domestic earnings. The Telugu version has contributed Rs 24.35 crore, making up the remaining 19.1%.

State-Wise Gross Earnings

Tamil Nadu remained the film's biggest market on Day 9, contributing Rs 5.25 crore gross. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana together added Rs 2.50 crore, while Kerala contributed Rs 1.85 crore.

Karnataka brought in Rs 1.25 crore, while the remaining Indian markets accounted for Rs 20 lakh, taking the day's total India gross to Rs 11.05 crore.

Day-Wise Collection

Scene opened with Rs 19.15 crore net on Day 1 and collected Rs 20.35 crore on Day 2. The film witnessed a further jump on Sunday, earning Rs 23.65 crore on Day 3.

It collected Rs 21.40 crore on Day 4 before dropping to Rs 12.85 crore on Day 5. Collections declined further to Rs 8.05 crore on Day 6 and Rs 6.25 crore on Day 7.

On its second Friday i.e. Day 8, the film earned Rs 6 crore net. However, it witnessed a 58.3% jump on Day 9, collecting Rs 9.50 crore and taking its nine-day India net total to Rs 127.20 crore.

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About The Film

Scene is a Tamil action-comedy directed by Jithu Madhavan. Suriya plays the lead role, alongside Nazriya Nazim, Naslen K. Gafoor, Lal and Anandraj.

The film follows Inbaraj, an eccentric police officer who is forced to reopen an unfinished and mysterious case from his past. He must work alongside a chaotic team to solve the investigation.

Jithu Madhavan has written and directed the film, with Vineeth Augustian handling cinematography, Sushin Shyam composing the music and Ajmal Sabu serving as the editor.

Scene was released in Tamil and Telugu on November 6, 2026.

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