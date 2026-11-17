Two stray dogs allegedly involved in repeated biting incidents in three housing societies in Mumbai's Kandivili East have become the subject of a legal dispute, with residents of the three societies approaching the Bombay High Court in order to seek the removal of the dogs, preventive action from the civic authorities.

The petition was filed by residents of Shivalik Towers, Shivalaya Residency and Gayatri Shivam, a residential cluster comprising of approximately 2,000 people. The petitioners alleged that a black dog and a white dog had been aggressive and were linked to several biting incidents involving residents, including women, children, senior citizens, domestic workers, drivers and visitors, The Times of India reported.

According to the petition, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) dog squad captured the two dogs in May but released them back into the societies' premises. Residents claimed that aggressive incidents have continued after their return, despite repeated complaints to the civic body.

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A bench of Chief Justice M C Tripathi and Justice Advait Sethna, on November 4, directed the BMC to take further effective remedial measures to prevent dog-bite incidents in the residential cluster, particularly in view of alleged attacks on women and children.

The petitioners have sought immediate capture and removal of the two dogs, along with their placement in a shelter or veterinary facility away from public congregation. They have also requested that the animals not be released into the societies' premises or their immediate vicinity.

The residents have sought Rs 50 lakh in compensation, or an amount deemed appropriate by the court, alleging a violation of their fundamental right to life due to the authorities' failure to take effective preventive measures.

The petitioners' advocate told the court that around 60 incidents had occurred overall, of which 13 were formally recorded.

The BMC told the court that it had taken remedial measures, including vaccinating the two dogs against rabies. The civic body maintained that necessary steps had been undertaken to address the complaints.

The development comes amid concerns over dog-bite cases across Mumbai. According to BMC data cited by The Times of India, four major government hospitals recorded 16,719 dog-bite cases between April and October 2026. Of these, 6,080 were classified as Category 3, the most severe exposure category.

The Bombay High Court has directed the BMC to inform it of further measures taken in the matter on December 1.

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