Private sector banks have moved ahead of public sector banks in loan growth for the first time in several quarters, and Bernstein believes the gap could widen over the medium term as PSU lenders face a series of headwinds.

In a report titled Indian Financials: PVBs Vs PSBs – The Tide Is Turning, analysts Pranav Gundlapalle, Ishan Mittal and Anirudh Gupta said the latest quarter could mark the beginning of a more sustained period of private bank outperformance. While FCNR deposits partly supported the growth, private lenders also gained market share in deposits, corporate lending and retail business.

“The debate is shifting from whether PVBs can catch up to how quickly and by how much they can continue to outperform over the medium term,” the analysts said.

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The shift, however, is not across every operating metric. PSU banks continue to have an advantage in liquidity and margins, and reported stronger net interest income growth during the quarter. Bernstein's preference for private lenders rests on their improving growth and underlying earnings trends, alongside the medium-term pressures facing public sector banks.

Private Banks Gain Ground On Growth

Private banks continued to build on their growth momentum, gaining market share in both loans and deposits. Bernstein attributed this to FCNR-led funding traction, stronger corporate lending and an improving retail growth profile.

The growth came with a higher dependence on wholesale liabilities. Along with the revised liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) framework, this led to a further widening of the reported liquidity gap in favour of PSU banks.

“While PVBs strengthened their position on growth and market share, PSBs retained a meaningful advantage on liquidity metrics,” the analysts said.

This leaves private banks ahead on growth, but public sector lenders continue to hold an advantage on liquidity.

PSU Banks Hold On To Their Margin Advantage

PSU banks also held their ground on margins despite slower balance sheet growth. Bernstein said public sector lenders benefited from a more favourable mix of funding costs and asset yields, allowing them to retain their spread advantage.

They consequently delivered stronger net interest income (NII) growth during the quarter, even as they lost loan and deposit market share to private banks.

The margin performance remains one of the key areas where PSU banks continue to lead. But Bernstein's concern is that this advantage may become harder to sustain as the benefits from recoveries fade and the impact of higher provisioning requirements begins to emerge.

ECL Transition, Wage Revisions Add To PSU Bank Risks

Asset quality remained benign across both groups, with low credit costs and healthy asset quality metrics pointing to limited near-term stress.

The medium-term outlook, however, is less favourable for PSU banks, according to Bernstein. The brokerage expects the benefit from recoveries to gradually fade, while the upcoming expected credit loss (ECL) framework could lead to a more meaningful increase in provisioning requirements for public sector lenders.

Wage revisions and lower benefits from rate hikes are among the other headwinds flagged by the analysts. Together, these factors could weigh on PSU banks' profitability even as their current asset quality remains healthy.

Private banks face lower ECL-related risks and have a stronger growth trajectory, giving them a relative advantage, Bernstein said.

One-Off Gains Mask Underlying Profitability Trends

The difference between the two groups was also visible in their underlying earnings performance.

Headline profitability trends appeared to converge during the quarter, but Bernstein said one-off factors accounted for much of the improvement at PSU banks. Adjusting for these, private banks delivered stronger profit after tax growth.

The brokerage also pointed to improving profitability among smaller private lenders and continued gains in their core operating performance.

This, in Bernstein's view, suggests that private banks are building a stronger earnings trajectory, even though the headline numbers do not yet show a clear divergence between the two groups.

Why Bernstein Sees Private Banks Outperforming

Bernstein believes the relative risk-reward has shifted towards private sector banks, even after the recent rally. Valuations across both groups remain reasonable, but the brokerage sees a more favourable medium-term outlook for private lenders.

Private banks have gained momentum in loans and deposits and are delivering stronger underlying earnings growth. PSU banks, meanwhile, face the ECL transition, wage revisions, fading recovery benefits and lower gains from rate hikes.

The analysts believe these trends could support a more sustained period of private bank outperformance. The call is not based on PSU banks losing their current advantages in margins and liquidity, but on the view that private lenders are better placed on growth and medium-term earnings.

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