ABB India's growth outlook remains supported by rising demand for electrification, data centres, grid modernisation, and energy-efficient solutions, according to brokerages reviewing the company after its September quarter results and earnings call. Management indicated that order backlog conversion remains stable, with execution visibility broadly unchanged from last year. The company also highlighted safeguards in data centre contracts, including price variation clauses and fixed execution schedules, which help manage risks arising from project delays.

Brokerages remain positive on the company's medium-term growth prospects, although their views on valuations differ. While Kotak Institutional Equities maintained its Sell rating, citing expensive valuations, Nomura upgraded the stock to Neutral from Reduce, expecting margin recovery. UBS retained its Buy rating, pointing to the sizeable order backlog, improving order momentum, and opportunities in higher-margin data centre projects.

What Brokerages Say On ABB India

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Kotak Institutional Equities On ABB India

Maintains Sell; raises target price to Rs 6,850 from Rs 6,500.

Expects high-teen revenue CAGR, supported by electrification, data-centre investments, and rising demand for energy-efficient solutions.

Potential integration of Mitsubishi Electric India and the transition to 800V DC architecture could provide additional growth opportunities.

Keeps EPS estimates broadly unchanged, with localisation and operating leverage supporting margins. However, expensive valuations remain a concern.

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Nomura On ABB India

Upgrades to Neutral from Reduce; raises target price to Rs 7,510 from Rs 6,500.

The Rs 129 billion order backlog and strong electrification orders support sustained growth across data centres, utilities, and infrastructure.

Grid modernisation, the energy transition, and industrial investments provide structural demand tailwinds.

Improving pricing and operating leverage should support margin recovery, with Nomura expecting margins to have bottomed out.

UBS On ABB India

Maintains Buy; target price at Rs 9,900.

The Rs 129 billion order backlog, with approximately 60% executable over four to five quarters, supports revenue acceleration into CY27.

Data centres account for 15-20% of the backlog and offer higher-margin opportunities, while base orders have grown 43% YoY.

Pricing, localisation, and a favourable product mix should support gross-margin recovery as commodity pressures ease.

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