US President Donald Trump has set off on a week-long tour of Asia that will end on Thursday with an unprecedented three-way meeting with China's Xi Jinping and Russia's Vladimir Putin.

The summit in Shenzhen is expected to centre on nuclear stockpiles, and Trump has said the Iran war will also be on the agenda. Expectations of a major breakthrough remain low.

A Two-Summit Itinerary

Trump will attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) gathering in Manila before moving on to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum in Shenzhen, where he is expected to announce new commercial deals.

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The White House has said he will sign a trade agreement with Thailand in the Philippines. His meeting with Xi will be their fourth in just over a year.

What Is On The Table

Trump has said he wants the trilateral talks to focus on denuclearisation, a framing Beijing has resisted, arguing that its far smaller arsenal makes it unreasonable to include China. He has also said the discussions would cover ending the Iran war, which China's foreign ministry declined to confirm.

Ukraine is likely to surface as well. US, Russian and Ukrainian officials concluded talks in Abu Dhabi on November 11, with further negotiations mooted.

In his bilateral with Xi, trade is expected to dominate. Washington is seeking to extend the existing trade and rare-earth export truces, and to operationalise an AI hotline that both sides have already agreed to create. Trump has declined to say whether he will press Xi to stop buying Iranian oil.

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The Nvidia Shadow

The scandal surrounding Jensen Huang, the AI chip giant's former chief executive, and his affair with an alleged Chinese spy will loom over the Shenzhen leg. Trump has said he "might" raise it, though aides do not expect him to. Beijing has said it had no involvement.

Why 'Yalta 2.0'?

For some observers, a meeting of Trump, Xi and Putin carries uncomfortable echoes of the 1945 Yalta conference, where Soviet leader Joseph Stalin, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and US President Franklin D. Roosevelt, who was extremely ill at the time, gathered.

Yalta is remembered as a moment when great powers shaped the postwar order largely among themselves. Some analysts fear a modern equivalent could leave smaller nations exposed to decisions made by stronger governments.

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The Likely Outcome

Major pronouncements are not expected, but the imagery of the trilateral summit is certain to make waves.

Beijing has billed Thursday's meeting as one of "groundbreaking significance", while a US official has described it as a starting point.

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