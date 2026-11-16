Trump Signalled Meeting Putin, Kim Jong Un During Asia Visit

President Donald Trump has signalled the possibility of meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during his Asia trip, hinting at a series of potentially consequential diplomatic encounters.

"We'll also meet with President Putin, and we may meet with Kim Jong Un also," Trump told reporters, indicating that discussions with the two leaders could form part of his engagements during the trip.

Trump, who is scheduled to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping, said a possible meeting with Kim would depend on the Chinese leader. Trump began an Asia trip on Monday, traveling to the Philippines and then China for two major summits.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

When asked where a meeting with Kim could take place, Trump suggested China as a possible venue, saying the North Korean leader's participation would depend on Xi's willingness to host him.

Trump said the war in Ukraine would be among the issues taken up during his Asia trip, pointing to the mounting monthly losses suffered by Russian and Ukrainian forces as he renewed his call for an end to the fighting.

Trump said he believed Putin was "backing down a little bit", suggesting that there could be some movement towards resolving the conflict.

ALSO READ: A Rare Trump-Xi-Putin Summit May Be Days Away. Why Some Nations Fear A 'New Yalta'

The possible meetings come as the Trump administration seeks to engage Moscow and Pyongyang diplomatically, while looking to Beijing to play a role in addressing tensions over global security.

Trump's possible meeting with Kim would also revive attention on efforts to restart engagement with North Korea, particularly over its nuclear programme.

The US president has previously expressed willingness to meet Kim, with whom he held three meetings during his first term.

Meanwhile, Trump defended Jensen Huang, saying the Nvidia chief had not put US national security at risk. He also dismissed speculation about replacing Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, while suggesting that Lutnick may have delayed a decision involving Megaspeed to avoid antagonising China.

Trump's Asia visit is also expected to focus on trade and broader strategic issues, with his meeting with Xi likely to be closely watched for its implications for US-China relations.

ALSO READ: War Preparations? Trump Shares Video Of Military Personnel, Globemaster Aircraft; Sparks Speculation

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.