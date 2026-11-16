Mohammed Shami To RR, Sam Curran To LSG? Big IPL 2027 Trade Report

Veteran India fast bowler Mohammed Shami is likely to part ways from Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to join Rajasthan Royals (RR) in a trade deal involving England all-rounder Sam Curran ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 retention deadline on November 17.

According to a report by ESPNcricinfo on Monday, LSG have also agreed to include Tamil Nadu left-arm spinner M. Siddharth in the proposed deal, with the 28-year-old expected to move to Rajasthan alongside Shami.

However, the trade is yet to be officially confirmed by the two franchises.

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Shami, who turned 36 in September and recently retired from Test cricket, had a modest IPL 2026 campaign. He picked up 12 wickets in 13 matches at an economy rate of 9.00. It was also a difficult season for LSG, who finished at the bottom of the points table.

Before joining Lucknow, Shami represented several IPL franchises, including Gujarat Titans, Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Rajasthan Royals, meanwhile, reached the playoffs in IPL 2026 before losing to Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2. If the proposed trade goes through, Shami would provide the franchise with an experienced new-ball bowling option and could form a pace combination with England fast bowler Jofra Archer.

For Curran, a move to LSG would mark his third IPL franchise after previous stints with Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings, both of whom he represented in two separate spells. The England all-rounder missed the entire IPL 2026 season for Rajasthan Royals due to a groin injury.

Sam Curran's Reunion With Tom Moody At LSG

Curran would also be reunited with his mentor and friend Tom Moody, who is currently LSG's global director of cricket, if he moved to Lucknow.

The two have previously collaborated at Desert Vipers in the UAE's ILT20 and Oval Invincibles in The Hundred. Moody was the team's head coach, and Curran led Desert Vipers to the championship in January of this year.

Curran can bat at a variety of spots based on the needs of the team, giving the squad a great deal of flexibility.

He can also bowl during different phases of a T20 innings, making him a valuable all-round option.

The England cricketer was named Player of the Tournament and Player of the Final when England won the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia.

Sam Curran Could Be In LSG's Captaincy Race

Curran could also emerge as a contender for the LSG captaincy if the proposed trade is completed.

The leadership position has been vacant since Rishabh Pant stepped down and returned to Delhi Capitals through a trade after the 2026 season.

Apart from Curran, overseas players such as Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Marsh and Josh Inglis are also among the potential captaincy options for the Lucknow-based franchise.

What Happens To M. Siddharth?

Tamil Nadu left-arm spinner M. Siddharth is the other player reportedly involved in the proposed trade between LSG and RR.

Siddharth recently won the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) and is currently representing Tamil Nadu in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

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The spinner has played nine IPL matches and picked up nine wickets. He has also been part of the Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals set-ups during his IPL career.

If the deal goes through, his move to Rajasthan would add another spin-bowling option to the Royals' squad ahead of the IPL 2027 season.

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