'He's Not Very Happy There': Irfan Pathan On Yashasvi Jaiswal's RR Future

While the four-player trade between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad is the only deal confirmed so far, speculation around several other IPL players continues.

Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh are among the names linked with potential moves, while Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has also been at the centre of trade rumours, with reports suggesting interest from multiple franchises.

Amid the growing speculation, former India cricketer Irfan Pathan was asked by ESPNcricinfo about the possibility of Jaiswal parting ways with RR.

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Pathan was asked: "Kolkata Knight Riders need a captain, so what if Jaiswal goes there and, in return, Varun Chakaravarthy goes to Rajasthan Royals?"

"I won't mind that, absolutely, because KKR needs a leader. Right now, Varun Chakaravarthy is not doing as well. He is still a very good bowler. He has done well for KKR. It will be tough for Varun Chakaravarthy to leave KKR, but they will get a leader for the future. Because remember, a big auction is coming up as well. So, if you have Yashasvi Jaiswal in your camp right now, as KKR, you can have a future plan."

"Obviously, as a leader, we don't know what Yashasvi Jaiswal brings as far as the pressure of the IPL is concerned. I heard that he is very keen on leadership, which any player can be. But it will be planning with the future in mind. I think if this trade happens, I will give it a pretty high rating.

"What about Rajasthan Royals' perspective?" he was asked again.

"What I've seen, and whatever I have heard, is that he is not very happy there and probably wants to lead. I don't know. There is a lot of talk around it, so I don't know what the reality is. They will be missing out on someone who regularly gives them good starts. He is a performer, right? But what we saw last year was Vaibhav Sooryavanshi coming in and Riyan Parag leading the side. Somewhere, I felt Yashasvi was not himself. If that's the case, and I am just assuming, and if he wants to lead either Lucknow or Kolkata," Pathan said.

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Separately, former CSK and Mumbai Indians batter Ambati Rayudu recently shared an interesting prediction about Lucknow Super Giants.

"They need an Indian captain who is hungry to lead the franchise for a decade. I think Yashasvi Jaiswal will be a great option for them and good for him too."

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