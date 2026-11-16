"I Couldn't Sleep": Gondhal Director Santosh Davakhar On Oscar Journey And Anxiety After Selection

When Santosh Davakhar's Marathi film Gondhal was selected as India's official entry for the 99th Academy Awards, it was a moment he had long hoped for. But the announcement also meant a lot of work behind the scenes, from meeting technical requirements to completing submissions and other formalities.

The director spoke about his experience of the Oscar journey, the response to the film at international screenings and the changes he has seen in Marathi cinema.

Santosh Davakhar Recalls Anxiety After Gondhal's Oscar Selection

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

While the Oscar selection was a moment of celebration, the responsibilities that followed soon became overwhelming for Santosh. Recalling the days after the announcement, the filmmaker revealed that the tight deadlines and continuous calls even affected his sleep.

“After it was selected, continuous calls started coming in regarding technical requirements, submissions and congratulations. I experienced so much anxiety over the tight timeline that I couldn't sleep and had to consult my doctor,” he said.

Also Read: Varun Dhawan Injures Wrist Before Shoot, Shares Pics From Vacation

Interestingly, Santosh had anticipated the film's selection even before the official announcement. On November 16, two days before the announcement, he had posted on Instagram that Gondhal would not be released on OTT for six months.

“I had a strong feeling the film would be selected as India's official entry,” he recalled, adding that this was his first film and he was learning through the entire Oscar campaign experience.

Gondhal Gets Encouraging Response At International Screenings

Gondhal has travelled beyond India, with screenings held in London, Manchester and Los Angeles. Santosh revealed that the film received an encouraging response in Los Angeles, where audiences asked detailed questions about its characters, storytelling and selection as India's official entry.

Santosh expressed hope that Indian films made in different languages would receive equal opportunities on international platforms. Referring to Gondhal and Angh, directed by Theja Rio, Santosh said he hoped one of the two films would make it to the winning stage.

The film has received appreciation from members of the Indian film industry. Santosh recalled how Jitendra Joshi travelled from Thane to Pune to watch it in a theatre, while Madhur Bhandarkar insisted on watching it with his family. Riteish Deshmukh also spoke to the filmmaker for 30-40 minutes, praising the film.

Marathi Cinema Challenges

The conversation touched upon the challenges Marathi cinema faces in attracting audiences to theatres. Santosh believes that while Marathi films have consistently delivered good content and found appreciation among audiences in states such as Gujarat and Rajasthan, local audiences often prefer watching Marathi releases on OTT platforms.

He pointed out that many Marathi moviegoers reserve their theatre visits for Hindi films, affecting box-office collections and the budgets available for future productions.

“Marathi cinema has always been known for good content, attracting Gujarati and Rajasthani audiences as well. However, Marathi audiences often prefer watching Marathi films on OTT while reserving theatre visits for Hindi releases, which limits box-office returns and production budgets,” he said.

Also Read: Ramayana Vs Dhurandhar 2 Vs KGF 2 Box Office Day 11: Ranbir Kapoor's Film Beats Yash's Blockbuster But Trails Behind Ranveer Singh's Movie

About Gondhal

Set against the backdrop of a traditional midnight ritual, Gondhal is a Marathi thriller written and directed by Santosh Davakhar. The 117-minute film stars Ishita Deshmukh, Kishor Kadam, Yogesh Sohoni and Nishad Bhoir in key roles.

The film had earlier earned recognition at the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), where Santosh won the Silver Peacock for Best Director. It was selected as India's official entry for the 99th Academy Awards from among 33 contenders and has returned to theatres following the announcement.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.