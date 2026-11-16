Ramayana Vs Dhurandhar 2 Vs KGF 2 Box Office Day 11: Ranbir Kapoor's Film Beats Yash's Blockbuster But Trails Behind Ranveer Singh's Movie

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana continues its impressive run at the box office, surpassing the lifetime worldwide collections of Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 2 and crossing the Rs 1,100 crore mark in gross earnings within nine days of its release. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, the film has also entered the Rs 500 crore club in India within seven days, becoming the second-fastest film to achieve the milestone.

However, Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge continues to hold the top spot, having crossed the Rs 500 crore mark in just six days.

Here's a look at how the three films performed at the box office.

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Ramayana Vs Dhurandhar 2 Vs KGF 2 Box Office Collection

On Day 11, Ramayana collected Rs 75 crore net across 23,573 shows in India. This takes its total India net collections to Rs 760.60 crore and domestic gross collections to Rs 909 crore, according to trade website Sacnilk. Overseas, the film collected Rs 40 crore on Day 11, taking its cumulative overseas gross to Rs 475.50 crore. This brings its worldwide gross collection to Rs 1,384.50 crore.

In just 10 days, Ramayana climbed to seventh place on the list of the highest-grossing Indian films worldwide.

In comparison, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge recorded India net collections of Rs 68.10 crore on Day 11 across 19,270 shows. Its domestic gross collection stood at Rs 81.51 crore.

Meanwhile, KGF: Chapter 2 collected Rs 45.35 crore net in India on Day 11, while its domestic gross collection reached Rs 52 crore.

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Ramayana Vs Dhurandhar 2 Vs KGF 2: First-Week Box Office Collection

According to Sacnilk, Ramayana collected Rs 511.10 crore net at the Indian box office during its first seven days. Its domestic gross collection stood at Rs 611.05 crore.

In comparison, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge recorded India net collections of Rs 624.47 crore during its first week, while its domestic gross collection reached Rs 747.81 crore.

During its first seven days, KGF: Chapter 2 collected Rs 523.75 crore net in India, with domestic gross collections of Rs 608 crore.

With this, Ramayana secured the second position on the list of the fastest films to enter the Rs 500 crore club in India. Dhurandhar 2 continues to hold the top spot, having achieved the milestone in six days with Rs 545.04 crore in domestic net collections.

Ramayana Box Office Collection

Ramayana opened in theatres on November 5 with an India net collection of Rs 64.85 crore. Although the film witnessed a decline on Day 2, earning Rs 48 crore, collections picked up over the weekend.

The Hindi version continued to account for the largest share of its domestic earnings on Day 9. According to Sacnilk, it collected Rs 36.25 crore net from 18,377 shows, contributing approximately 75.8% of the day's total collections.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has set a considerably higher benchmark at the box office. Released on March 19, 2026, the film reportedly collected Rs 145.55 crore net in India on its opening day across 21,633 shows. Its domestic gross collection stood at Rs 174.60 crore.

By Day 2, the film's India net collection had reportedly reached Rs 226.27 crore, surpassing the two-day collections of RRR (Rs 216.70 crore) and KGF: Chapter 2 (Rs 206.50 crore), according to Sacnilk.

The Ranveer Singh-starrer has since recorded a massive theatrical run. Its India net collection stands at Rs 1,149.30 crore, while its domestic gross collection has reached Rs 1,375.39 crore.

The film has additionally earned Rs 438 crore from overseas markets, taking its worldwide gross collection to Rs 1,813.39 crore. Dhurandhar 2 crossed the Rs 1,000 crore worldwide gross mark in just 11 days, becoming one of the fastest Indian films to achieve the milestone.

KGF: Chapter 2 Box Office Collection

Yash's blockbuster KGF: Chapter 2 opened with an India net collection of Rs 116 crore on its first day, while its domestic gross collection stood at Rs 134.49 crore.

During its theatrical run, the film recorded India net collections of Rs 859.70 crore and domestic gross collections of Rs 1,000.85 crore. Its worldwide collection stood at approximately Rs 1,215 crore, including Rs 214.15 crore from overseas markets.

The film was released in Indian theatres on April 14, 2022, in Kannada, along with dubbed versions in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi.

About The Films

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Part One stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita and Yash as Ravana. The ensemble cast also includes Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Arun Govil, Lara Dutta and Kunal Kapoor, among others.

The film is co-written by Shridhar Raghavan and Tiwari. It is produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash.

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar and its sequel, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, are written and directed by Aditya Dhar. Presented by Jio Studios and produced by B62 Studios, the films are co-produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar.

The spy action thriller stars Ranveer Singh as Hamza Ali Mazari/Jaskirat Singh Rangi, alongside Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan and Sara Arjun. Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor and Gaurav Gera also feature in pivotal roles.

KGF: Chapter 2, is directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the Hombale Films banner.

In the film, Yash's Rocky faces bigger adversaries, including Adheera, played by Sanjay Dutt, and Ramika Sen, portrayed by Raveena Tandon. The film also stars Srinidhi Shetty, Prakash Raj, Malavika Avinash, Saran and Eswari Rao in supporting roles.

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