Budget 2027: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Meets Economists During Pre-Budget Consultation

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday, November 16, chaired the first pre-Budget consultation with economists ahead of the Union Budget 2027-28, according to the Finance Ministry.

The meeting was held in New Delhi and was attended by the Secretary of the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA), the Chief Economic Adviser to the Government of India and other senior DEA officials.

In a post on X, the Finance Ministry said Sitharaman chaired the consultation in connection with the upcoming Union Budget 2027-28.

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The discussions come ahead of the annual Budget, which is traditionally presented on February 1. Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2026-27 on February 1 this year.

PHDCCI Seeks Changes In Capital Gains Tax

Ahead of the Budget 2027, the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI), on November 10, urged the government to scrap long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax on equity investments and reduce the short-term capital gains (STCG) tax rate to 10% from 20%.

READ | Budget 2027 Expectations: LTCG Tax Removal To LNG Duty Waiver — Five Key Demands By PHDCCI

The chamber presented its pre-Budget proposals for 2027-28 to Sitharaman and senior Finance Ministry officials last week. It also sought changes to India's tax and investment framework to strengthen capital markets, ease financing constraints for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and reduce input costs for manufacturers.

Among its other proposals, PHDCCI has sought the removal of the 2.5% basic customs duty on imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG), naphtha and heavy petroleum feedstocks. It said lower input costs would improve the competitiveness of domestic industries.

The chamber has also recommended reducing securities transaction tax (STT) rates.

What Were The Key Issues In The Previous Pre-Budget Consultation?

The previous round of pre-Budget discussions took place against the backdrop of geopolitical uncertainty and rising trade pressures, including steep US tariffs on certain shipments.

Economists and policymakers discussed the need to balance fiscal discipline and deficit-reduction targets with measures to support domestic demand and economic growth.

The discussions also focused on sustaining India's growth momentum, with a focus on maintaining GDP growth above 7%, encouraging private and foreign investment and addressing changes in foreign portfolio investor (FPI) flows.

India's Current Account Deficit Widens To $7.4 Billion

Separately, India's current account deficit (CAD) widened to $7.4 billion in September 2026, compared with $5.2 billion in the same month a year ago, according to Reserve Bank of India data released last week. The increase was mainly due to a higher import bill.

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